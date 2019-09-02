Jobs in Maharashtra 2019: Government Job alert! Multiple vacancies on offer at aurangabad.gov.in | Check details

Jobs in Maharashtra 2019!

Jobs in Maharashtra 2019: The District of Aurangabad, Government of Maharashtra has invited applications from interested candidates for the National Child Labour Project Aurangabad at aurangabad.gov.in. The application process for this recruitment has already been initiated and candidates can visit the official website to fill the application now. The vacancies on offer are for the posts of – Clerk, Volunteer Teacher, Program Manager and Instructor. Check the details to know more.

Jobs in Maharashtra 2019: Post and vacancy details

Clerk – 65 vacant posts

Volunteer Teacher – 130 vacant posts

Program Manager – 27 vacant posts

Instructor – 2 vacant posts

Jobs in Maharashtra 2019: Application date sheet

Last date to apply – September 5, 2019

Jobs in Maharashtra 2019: Age limit

Clerk – 21 to 50 years

Volunteer Teacher – 21 to 50 years

Program Manager – 21 to 45 years

Instructor – 21 to 50 years

Jobs in Maharashtra 2019: How to apply for National Child Labour Project Aurangabad

Candidates interested in the above-mentioned posts can simply visit the official website of District Aurangabad, Government of Maharashtra at aurangabad.gov.in. They will be required to fill the application form in the prescribed format and then submit the same on or before September 5.

More about the National Child Labour Project SCHEME –

The National Child Labour Project is a scheme that was initiated by the Government of Maharashtra in 1988 for the rehabilitation of working children in 12 child labour endemic districts of the country. Under this scheme, children involved child labour who is engaged in hazardous occupations & processes are withdrawn and then put into special schools in order to enable them to be mainstreamed into the formal schooling system. These special schools/ rehabilitation centres provide – Non-formal/bridge education, Skilled/vocational training, Mid Day Meal, Stipend @ Rs.150/- per child per month and health care facilities through a doctor appointed for a group of 20 schools.