Jobs in India: Wow! Report says this sector generated 1,64,000 jobs in 2017

Jobs in India: The renewable energy or green energy sector has created an estimated 1,64,000 jobs in India in 2017, according to a report published by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). While China has remained the undisputed leader in the solar photovoltaic (PV) sector, the intergovernmental organisation said “strong growth in new capacity additions boosted employment in India to an estimated 1, 64, 000 jobs, which is an increase of 36 per cent.” PV sector has provided the most number of jobs among the green energy sector, the report says. Apart from PV sector, India also stands out among key job markets in the Large hydropower sector.

As per the report, new solar installations in India reached a record 9.6 GW in 2017, effectively doubling the total installed base of the technology in the country. Of the 1, 64, 000 jobs in solar PV, 92 400 were in on-grid applications. IRENA estimated that the construction and installation segment of the value chain accounts for 46% of these jobs, with O&M and manufacturing representing 35% and 19%, respectively. India had the world’s fifth-largest additions to wind capacity in 2017 at 4.1 GW and the fourth-largest cumulative capacity (GWEC, 2018). IRENA estimates that employment in the sector stood at 60, 500, according to the report.

However, in the Solar Heating and Cooling sector, annual installations have fluctuated in recent years in the country. The employment-factor calculation suggests that the country may have had some 17,240 jobs in 2017, when 1.5 million square metres of collector area was added, according to the report. The latest information for 2017 shows a decline in major solar heating and cooling markets including China, Brazil and India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has time to time pitched for renewable energy, especially solar power. Delivering the inaugural address at the first International Solar Alliance (ISA) Summit held in New Delhi in March, PM Modi had pledged to generate 175 gigawatts GW (including 100 GW from solar) of electricity in India from renewable energy sources by 2022 and said that it would require a mobilisation of investment of over $1 trillion by 2030. PM Modi also said that India had distributed 28 crore LED bulbs in the last three years which have helped save $2 billion and 4 GW of electricity to supplement solar energy generation.