Jobs in India: 82 per cent of men, 92 per cent of women workers earn less than Rs 10,000 per month

By: | Published: October 31, 2018 10:35 PM

In India, 82 per cent of men and 92 per cent of women workers have earning under Rs 10,000 per month, according to “State of Working India 2018” compiled by Azim Premji University. The university in its work on sustainable employment stated 43 per cent of men and 71 per cent of women had earned less than Rs 5,000 per month in 2015.

The report stated, “India’s low earnings problem continues despite wage growth in the recent past”. In 2015, 67 per cent of households reported monthly earnings of up to Rs 10,000 in 2015. The minimum salary under the Seventh Central Pay Commission (CPC) is Rs 18,000 per month, as per the report.

The State of Working India 2018 states, “This suggests that a large majority of Indians are not being paid what may be termed a living wage, and it explains the intense hunger for government jobs. Even in the organised manufacturing sector, 90 per cent of the industries pay wages below the CPC minimum. The situation is worse in the unorganised sector.”

Talking about the State of Job Creation Since 2016, the report says, “As of September 2018, there are no nationally representative official survey data on employment since the Labour Bureau (LB) survey of 2015-16. Data from the new Periodic Labour Force Survey of the NSS are expected shortly. The news from private data sources such as the Centre for Monitoring the Indian Economy (CMIE) is not good. They report a decline in employment over the past two years, continuing the trend of declining employment observed since 2013 in government data.”

