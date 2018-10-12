Jobs in Delhi: North MCD announces fresh vacancies; check eligibility criteria, dates and other important details

Jobs in Delhi: Attention candidates, those who are seeking jobs in the national capital. A number of vacancies are out in North Municipal Corporation of Delhi (North MCD). A job notice issued by the UPSC states the initial contract will be for six months. It will be extended from time to time. The last date for applying for these posts is October 20, 2018.

Eligibility criteria:

Education qualification: Applicants, who are applying for the posts, must hold a degree in Agriculture. Those, who have a degree in Science must have botany and must be passed out or recognized University or applicants must have equivalent having experience in the field of Ornamental Horticulture/ Landscape Gardening.

Age criteria

Age limit for candidates belong to general category is 18-27. The maximum age limit for OBC candidate is 30 years. The upper age limit of candidates belonging to SC/ST category is 32 years.

The number of vacancies: There are a total of 16 contractual posts.

However, employees will not get benefits such as T.A, D.A, Provident Fund, Gratuity, pension, Medical Attendance treatment and other benefits.

General and OBC candidates need to submit Rs 400, for SC/ST candidates, the amount is Rs 200. There are no such fees for physically challenged candidates. The demand draft needs to be filed in favour of Commissioner, North Delhi Municipal Corporation. The demand draft should be sent to the office of Director Horticulture, North Delhi Municipal Corporation, 16th Floor, E-Block, Civic Centre, JLN Marg, New Delhi-110002.