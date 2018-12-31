Jobs in 2019: Top tech jobs that will see rising demands

To keep pace, the modern-day workforce will need to regularly upskill and reskill itself. Those who are able to adapt to this paradigm of constant learning will win.

By Abhijeet Kashyape

Rapid tech transformation in the business landscape was the highlight of 2018. Business processes across industries were overhauled almost overnight on the back of artificial intelligence, machine learning, blockchain, robotics and data analytics. This transformation changed the nature of jobs, making them more tech-centric than ever before. As companies begin hiring technologically-adept individuals, here is a look at the jobs that will be most popular in 2019.

1. Data scientist: As companies realise that data analytics can give them key insights into their business processes, the demand for data scientists has sky-rocketed. In India, according to a Nasscom report, the data analytics sector will rise to $16 billion by 2025. Many organisations will, therefore, look for skilled data professionals in 2019, increasing the demand significantly. Data scientists must possess expertise in gathering and analysing data, with specialisation in programming languages such as Python or Java. Strong analytical and mathematical skills are also a must for this role.

2. IoT specialist: The Internet of Things has been at the helm of all major developments in the business landscape in the past few years. A 2017 industry report mentioned that the demand for IoT professionals increased by over 300% between 2014 and 2017. This trend is likely to continue in 2019, as more and more organisations adopt IoT platforms across industries. The role of an IoT specialist demands multiple skills across disciplines such as devices, cloud systems, development, enterprise integration, connectivity and edge, among others. IoT specialists are expected to stay abreast with the emerging IoT trends and bring the processes of organisations up to speed in line with these trends.

3. Cybersecurity professional: A recent report by IBM mentioned that India currently requires 3 million cybersecurity professionals to manage its security concerns. However, there exist only 100,000 professionals with cybersecurity skills in the country. The demand and, therefore, the compensation for cybersecurity roles is high, and is expected to remain so. In 2019, companies will look for professionals who have experience with cybersecurity systems, can manage security threats and vulnerabilities, and ensure the organisation’s networks remain secure. Industry compliance and regulation are also the responsibility of cybersecurity engineers.

4. Machine learning engineers: Major organisations are utilising innovative technologies to streamline and automate their processes. A recent study by Gartner mentioned that AI and machine learning will create 2.3 million new jobs by 2020. As India is emerging as a tech leader, a major chunk of these jobs are expected to open up within the country. Therefore, the demand for machine learning engineers is bound to soar. These professionals will be required to build comprehensive AI systems and procedures, while programming these systems to support and enhance organisational goals.

5. DevOps engineer: DevOps, or development operations, are critical to organisations that are rapidly adopting newer technologies. Professionals who are adept in DevOps oversee software development procedures such as scripting, coding and process development. They also ensure that there are minimal glitches in code deployment, so that software development remains efficient and hassle-free. According to a study by Han Digital Solution, seven out of 10 large IT companies are hiring for tech-enabled positions such as DevOps. They will also need to possess relevant project management skills.

The convergence of technological innovations and business processes has unleashed major transformations within the global business ecosystem, across industries and functions. This, in turn, is redefining existing job profiles, as well as giving rise to several new job roles. If it is to keep pace, the modern-day workforce will need to regularly upskill and reskill itself. Professionals who can adapt to this new paradigm of constant learning will thrive and have access to much better career and growth opportunities in the future, than those who don’t.

(The author is CEO & co-founder, Monjin, the digital interviewing and assessment platform. Views are personal)