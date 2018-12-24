Jobs in 2019: It’s hire and hire in India’s sunrise space

And with investors continuing to back start-ups — close to billion has come in so far in 2018 — more engineering and management graduates are setting up shop on their own.

With much momentum seen in new-age sectors, engineers will be in demand next year. Indeed, the pace of hiring in India Inc may have slowed over the past couple of years with companies shedding flab and automating operations but 2019 holds out promise for those who want to work in sunrise spaces. HR consultants are counting four lakh new jobs at the very least. Moreover, civil and structural engineering capabilities will be needed to build infrastructure and HR consultancy firm Randstad India’s looking at an 8%-plus increase in headcount. Kamal Karanth, co-founder, Xpheno, a specialist staffing firm based out of Bengaluru, believes there could be some exciting opportunities in the IT space as also e-commerce. “We’re expecting a 5-8% increase in hiring in these spaces and also education technology,” Karanth told FE. With electrical vehicles expected to be on the road soon, this space too is looking for talent.

And with investors continuing to back start-ups — close to $10 billion has come in so far in 2018 — more engineering and management graduates are setting up shop on their own. Alka Dhingra, general manager, TeamLease Services, believes start-ups will be big employers looking for talent in spaces such as AI, robotics, blockchain and IoT. Meanwhile, the momentum in IT has begun. Tata Consultancy Services added a net 10,227 employees in the September quarter — the highest in 12 quarters. CEO & MD Rajesh Gopinathan said most were freshers, explaining that the demand for enhanced technology solutions warranted the recruitment.

“It’s not IT services players which are expected to pick up 2.5 lakh people but also non-tech businesses that will be looking for expertise given increasing digitisation,” Dhingra said. A case in point is Dabur India which has added over 200 people this year as it ups its ante on technology-based productivity. Executive director (HR) V Krishnan told FE, e-commerce and digital will be key focus areas for the company in urban markets even as it continues to strengthen the rural workforce. “Dabur is also sharpening its focus on new channels for shopping since consumers are moving to these. So, the key catalyst for jobs will be trade channels like e-commerce and modern trade,” Krishnan observed.

At Hindalco Industries, Samik Basu, chief, HR, will continue to hit campuses for freshers. “We are looking to pick up about 230 engineering graduates or diploma holders this year and around 350 next year,” Basu said. The healthcare sector is estimated to see close to 1-1.5 lakh jobs created, led by the Ayushman Bharat initiative, said Paul Dupuis, MD and CEO, Randstad India.

While half of the recruitment will be done in areas such as electronics and engineering, about a fourth of the jobs will relate to support functions. Hindalco’s Basu said his firm would also be scouting for young HR and finance professionals. R Shankar Raman, director, Larsen and Toubro, had told FE recently that given annual order inflows of $15-20 billion, L&T needed to keep hiring so as to improve the management bandwidth. Sharad Gangal, head HR, Thermax, expects his company to take on more talent given the order book grew at a robust 45% in 2017-18.

