Jobs galore in South campuses

Campuses in South have witnessed a record placement time this year, thanks to the huge demand by multinational companies and corporates in the country. The number of placements and size of pay packets have gone up significantly. Prominent campuses like VIT, SRM Institute of Science and Technology and Great Lakes Institute of Management have had huge placements this year as corporates started to hire in big numbers post the pendemic-induced slowdown in the economic activities.

VIT, one of the major cmapuses in South, has seen 916 companies visiting the campus for hiring the students as against 844 in 2021. The campus received 8,600 unique offers as compared to 5,609 the previous year. The highest package was at 75 lakh per annum as against 44.5 lakh last season. The lowest package was at 3 lakh per annum and the average CTC being at 8.19 lakh per annum. VIT has centralised placements for all its four campuses.

V Samuel Rajkumar, director CDC, VIT Vellore said: “Inspite of pandemic, VIT has made efforts in successfully getting more than 800 industries in the last two years for campus placements.”SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Chennai, has successfully placed 10,000 young minds this placement season. More than 1000 companies have already visited the campus since the commencement of the placement season.

About 4,000 students have been received Super Dream ( 10 lakh per annum) and Dream offers ( 5 lakh per annum) and 5,200 plus unique offers so far. Students are also recruited by companies from the core engineering sector. For SRMIST, this year, the highest offer made on the campus, was at `46 lakh per annum by LinkedIn. Other top recruiters this year include Amazon, Paypal, Google, Commvault, Morgan Stanley, VM Ware, Bajaj Finserv, Accolite, Toyota, EY GDS, Amdocs, Deloitte, JP Morgan, TCS, Wipro, Cognizant, Infosys, Capgemini, L&T Construction, Honda R&D, IBM, Fidelity, Fiserv, Barclays, Hero Motor Corp, Walmart, John Deere, Philips, Bank Of America, Wells Fargo, Sabre, Siemens, Hitachi, SILICON LABS, Alstom, HPE, Vodafone, Norton Lifelock, Apollo Tyres, Air Asia, AB Inbev, NeilsonIQ, MediaTek, KPMG,Tekion and Airtel-Africa, among others.

“The centralised placement process organised at Kattankulathur campus, brings students from SRM campuses including Modinagar, Ramapuram and Vadapalani,” said N Venkata Sastry, director (career centre), SRMIST. The 2021-22 was bumper season as it received 10,000 offers from 1050 companies. There is a sharp increase in the number of students getting placed in aboveRs 10 lakh per annum, that is a 30-40% increase as compared to previous years. Among CS/IT, SRMIST, has almost touched the average ofRs 9.5 lakh per annum, he added.

Great Lakes Institute of Management witnessed successful placements of PGPM (Post Graduate Program in Management) students’ batch of 2022. The average CTC grew by a 31% increase in pay packages from Rs 13.6 lakh per annum toRs 17.86 lakh per annum. Renowned companies such Accenture, ADP, Bain, Bristlecone, Deloitte, Cognizant, EY GDS, FedEx, HCL, Infosys, Incedo, Optum, Tiger Analytics, Zoom, and ZS Associates were some of those those who hired Great Lakes PGPM students.



Placement was observed across segments such as analytics, business & technology consulting, product, logistics & supply chain,Fin-tech, healthcare, sports, ed-tech and digital. The highest domestic CTC beingRs 33.26 lakh per annum by a leading multinational consulting firm and the average CTC offered to the batch of 2022 was at Rs 17.86 lakh, and the top 10% average was at Rs 31.1 lakh.