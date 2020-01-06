Jobs data: India moves beyond 9-5, tech role most ‘promising’

India’s inspiring foray into space exploration had its impact on jobs in the field of space research.

By Sashi Kumar

The past year saw employee trends like job-hopping, employees’ demand for flexibility, as well as transparency and workplace safety. In terms of searches, jobs in tech and teaching saw a growing demand. The millennial workforce was an interesting cohort with trends such as job-hopping more visible amongst them. Majority of job-seekers said flexibility is a key aspect of work; this spurred more employers to offer remote work options in 2019—83% employees felt a remote work policy is an important factor when searching for a job. Also, studies revealed 56% employees job-hopped in a short duration at least once. With conversations on workplace safety on the rise, 95% employees said that they are more likely to stay in their current job if their company was transparent about addressing these issues.

Tech role ‘most promising’

Despite the ups and downs witnessed by the tech industry, data from Indeed reveals tech-related job roles in India are amongst the most promising, as these job openings have grown consistently in the past five years (February 2014 to February 2019). Tech job roles increased by 8% between February 2014 and February 2019. The last year alone (February 2018 to February 2019) saw tech job roles grow by 31%, while job searches for these roles during the same period increased by 8%.

Indeed’s data also reveals 30% of jobs requiring tech skills in India are currently ‘hard to fill’. Talent mismatch is prevalent in the tech sector globally. The challenge of filling available vacancies with skilled talent is prevalent across leading cities, with Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad—which contribute 25%, 9% and 8% to all tech jobs in India, respectively—all witnessing difficulty in finding the right talent.

India’s inspiring foray into space exploration had its impact on jobs in the field of space research. The Indeed India website indicated the demand for7 civil engineers, technicians, mechanical engineers and electronics engineers in this field.

Teaching jobs see growth

The demand for teacher roles has seen promising growth over the last three years. This could be attributed to digital media, which has opened avenues to roles such as online tutors and e-educators. Growth in teacher job searches was the highest in 2018-19, witnessing 40% increase. The growth of e-learning and online learning platforms can help further the growth of teaching as a lucrative profession.

The author is managing director, Indeed India