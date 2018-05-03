Jobs alert! This US IT giant is coming to India, will hire people in Bengaluru, Pune

Rocket Software is based n US.

Rocket Software is a global technology provider which specialises in application modernisation and systems optimisation. The company on Thursday announced that it will be opening new centres of excellence in Pune and Bengaluru and for that, it will hire more than 200 new employees this year. Both offices will be managed by Shantanu Ghosh, who spent 10 years at Symantec in India and Silicon Valley, most recently as Global VP/GM of the company’s Data Center Security Group.

The establishment of the two offices is part of a broader strategy to expand and improve the company’s global R&D capabilities and realign innovation around solutions rather than by product. Founded in 1990, Rocket is based in Waltham, Massachusetts with locations in Europe, Asia, and Australia.

More than 10 million IT and business professionals rely on Rocket to run their most critical applications, business processes and data. Customers include the top 10 Fortune 500 commercial banks, 9 of the top 10 Fortune 500 aerospace/ defence companies, the top five Forbes Global 2000 car and truck manufacturers, and the top five Forbes Global 2000 managed healthcare companies.

“Rocket has been building technology for nearly 30 years and we have more than 1500 Rocketeers around the world, and we are excited to be entering the Indian market,” says CEO Andy Youniss. “There is so much incredible talent here, and we are already seeing great results from our teams in India. We look forward to expanding our operations here and to cultivating leaders not just for our India operations, but for our entire company.