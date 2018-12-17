Jobs alert! Good news for 10th pass candidates – Check details of notification by Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports

By: | Published: December 17, 2018 8:04 PM

There are 228 vacancies in total and applications are to be submitted by December 31.

Applications are invited for the recruitment in Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, which is an autonomous body of the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, for the posts of District Youth Coordinator, multi-tasking staff and Accounts clerk cum typist.

There are 228 vacancies in total and applications are to be submitted by December 31.

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), which also conducts exams for officer and clerk posts in the nationalized banks, will be conducting the exams for selection to these posts.

If you are applying for the post of District Youth Coordinator, you require a postgraduate degree. There are 101 posts for this post.

All commerce graduates are eligible to apply for accounts clerk cum typist post while there are multi tasking staff posts for class 10 pass candidates. There are 75 vacancies for the post of Accounts Clerk cum Typist and 52 for Multi Tasking Staff.

READ ALSO | Army Public School Teacher jobs alert! Application invited for PRT, TGT and PGT recruitment at aps-csb.in; check details here

Moreover, candidates who are graduates with a minimum 2 years of experience in accounts work are also eligible to apply for the clerk post.

Barring the District Youth Coordinator post, no interview will be conducted for the selection to other posts mentioned above.

The recruiting body also notified that, in case, the exam is held in more than one session, the scores will be adjusted for slight differences in the difficulty level of different test batteries used across various sessions.

It must also be noted that more than one sessions are required if the capacity of the nodes is lesser or a technical disturbance happens at any center or for any candidate.

Currently, Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan has 623 district offices and 29 State offices.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. JOBS
  3. Jobs alert! Good news for 10th pass candidates – Check details of notification by Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition