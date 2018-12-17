Jobs alert! Good news for 10th pass candidates – Check details of notification by Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports

Applications are invited for the recruitment in Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, which is an autonomous body of the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, for the posts of District Youth Coordinator, multi-tasking staff and Accounts clerk cum typist.

There are 228 vacancies in total and applications are to be submitted by December 31.

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), which also conducts exams for officer and clerk posts in the nationalized banks, will be conducting the exams for selection to these posts.

If you are applying for the post of District Youth Coordinator, you require a postgraduate degree. There are 101 posts for this post.

All commerce graduates are eligible to apply for accounts clerk cum typist post while there are multi tasking staff posts for class 10 pass candidates. There are 75 vacancies for the post of Accounts Clerk cum Typist and 52 for Multi Tasking Staff.

Moreover, candidates who are graduates with a minimum 2 years of experience in accounts work are also eligible to apply for the clerk post.

Barring the District Youth Coordinator post, no interview will be conducted for the selection to other posts mentioned above.

The recruiting body also notified that, in case, the exam is held in more than one session, the scores will be adjusted for slight differences in the difficulty level of different test batteries used across various sessions.

It must also be noted that more than one sessions are required if the capacity of the nodes is lesser or a technical disturbance happens at any center or for any candidate.

Currently, Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan has 623 district offices and 29 State offices.