Jobs alert! Delhi Metro is hiring; check vacancies, eligibility criteria, other details

DMRC is recruiting eligible candidates to fill vacant seats

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd., abbreviated to DMRC is recruiting eligible candidates to fill vacant seats including that of Deputy Manager and Managers. Both the vacant posts are related to DMRC’s design department. The willing candidates need to apply for the vacant posts within June 26, 2018. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Ltd, a Joint Venture company with equity participation from Government. of India and Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi has been entrusted with the responsibility of implementation of the rail based Mass Rapid Transit System for Delhi.

How to apply:-

The willing candidate needs to follow the online process for applications. The eligible candidate can apply by visiting the official website of DMRC- www.delhimetrorail.com.

Important Dates:-

Last date of receipt of application through the speed post- June 26, 2018.

Name of pre-qualified candidates to be published on DMRC’s official website- July 6, 2018.

Interview to fill the vacant posts will take place in the third week of July (tentatively).

Final results will be published by July end (tentatively).

Age Limit:-

The candidates who are applying for the vacant posts should attain the age of 45 years as on January 1, 2018.

Vacant posts:-

Deputy General Manager (Design)- 2 posts

Manager (Design)- 3 posts

Selection Process:-

There will be a three-stage process for selection- Interview. Group Discussion and Medical Examination.

Educational Qualification and Experience:-

Deputy General Manager (Design): To apply for Deputy General Manager (Design) a candidate should be a Civil engineer with a total of nine years experience in any Government Organisation or PSU.

Manager (Design): To apply for Manager (Design) post, a candidate should be a Civil engineer with a total of 6 years experience service at Gazetted/Executive level in any Government organisation or PSU.