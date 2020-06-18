Job Search: Hiring made easy with ‘Pay-As-You-Wish’ concept

Bringing together clients and partners on a single platform to collaborate for mutual gains, TalentOnLease is aimed at supporting those who have lost their jobs due to Covid-19.

By Riya Sethi

With the world still grappling with the effects of Covid-19, lay-offs and furloughs have now become a regular narrative. Companies today are being forced to cut down on their workforce, rendering thousands of talented employees jobless. Coming to the rescue of such candidates, TalentOnLease, a new-age online platform, has come up with a unique ‘Pay-As-You-Wish’ concept as a part of its recruitment service, offering up to 100% discount to help people find new assignments in no time.

“Positions are being put on hold and we are seeing layoffs on a daily basis. Amid such tough conditions, a few people who are currently hiring are concerned about the cost of hiring,” says Daya Prakash, founder, TalentOnLease. “This contingency resulted in the loss of business for many and also impacted our operations.

Driving the focus onto our social responsibility, we decided to come up with this new model ‘Pay-As-You-Wish’ for our recruitment services.”

Bringing together clients and partners on a single platform to collaborate for mutual gains, TalentOnLease is aimed at supporting those who have lost their jobs due to Covid-19. The platform acts as a responsible medium to not just provide the means to transact but also ensures the trust-building between recruiters and the candidates with the help of its strong policy framework and strict audit mechanism. “We have introduced the option of our recruitment service where clients can ask for up to 100% discount on our services till the end of June 2020. With a strong internal database of candidates, we have been able to work on hundreds of mandates given to us by over 120 clients in the last 12-15 months,” informs Prakash.

Based out of Delhi, the IT services company is working with several notable names from the IT industry including Baxter, Perfetti Van Melle, SAR Group, Sleepwell, Canara HSBC, Praxis and LG.