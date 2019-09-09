Job profiles: What after MBA in IT Business Management?

To meet these expectations of employers in IT and ITeS sector, many students are now opting for courses such as MBA in IT Business Management

By Dhanya Pramod

Companies are now seeking managerial and IT skillsets in a single job profile to reduce their hiring and talent cost. To meet these expectations of employers in IT and ITeS sector, many students are now opting for courses such as MBA in IT Business Management. This programme enables students to combine traditional business knowledge with specialisations in IT infrastructure management, data science, systems, information security management and software solutions management.

Career prospects: Students with MBA in ITBM can get hired by start-ups, SMEs and large companies in the field of technology, information security, e-commerce, telecommunication, financial services, healthcare and many more. Let’s take a look at the job roles available:

Business analyst: They are required to perform detailed requirement analysis, review and optimise on-going business processes, document all processes, act as a key communication link between all stakeholders, monitor deliverables and ensure timely completion of projects.

IT infrastructure manager: They are entrusted with the duties of designing, installing and maintaining IT systems. They have the responsibility of understanding the company’s technology needs, strategising IT framework and oversee the lifecycle of IT implementation. They maintain IT regulatory compliance standards.

Data analyst: They plan, organise and store data and information in a company. They troubleshoot computer operations and data processing problems and prepare cost estimates for IT upgrades.

Systems software manager: They formulate the best technical design and roadmap for the development of software products and processes. They work closely with the company’s top leadership, product managers or project managers. Along with supervision of the project and personnel, systems software manager also actively perform coding, testing and debugging activities as the need may be.

Information risk consultants: They identify potential IT risks, set up security controls and tools, develop security policies and protocols for the staff, and meet regulatory compliances. In the event of a security breach or cyberattack, they put together an action plan to respond to it.

(The author is director, Symbiosis Centre for Information Technology, Pune)