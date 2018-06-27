Job opportunities for 10th pass candidates – Over 1500 posts announced; check how to apply

The minimum age required for posts is 18, while the maximum needed is 35 years of age.

The Chhattisgarh State Power Holding Company Limited (CSPHCL) has issued notifications for close to 1,500 lineman posts. Those interested can apply under prescribed format on or before July 26. Candidates can apply at cspc.co.in

Vacancy details

Lineman for Raipur, Bilaspur, Durg – Rajnandgaon Area – 1112 Posts

Lineman for Ambikapur Area – 187 Posts

Lineman for Jagdalpur Area – 201 Posts

Eligibility criteria

All candidates must have passed at least till class 10.

Age limit

The minimum age required for posts is 18, while the maximum needed is 35 years of age.

How to apply

Candidates will have to apply at CSPHCL’s official website at cspc.co.in on or before July 26.

Application Fee

Those in General and OBC categories will have to pay application fee of Rs 150, while those from SC/ST categories will have to pay Rs 100.

Last month, Chhattisgarh Police had invited applications for as many as 214 posts for constables. Candidates were asked to apply at cgpolice.go.in. The last date to apply was June 14. Chhatisgarh Police was looking to recruit 212 constables (telecom), 2 constables (driver) and 1 data entry operator.

In its notification, Chhattisgarh Police had also said that the minimum age required was 18 and maximum 28 as on January 1, 2018. It had also said that age relaxation rules would be followed as given in the official advertisement.