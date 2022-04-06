Job market rebound continues but Delhi sees a decline; March hiring up 16% YoY, says survey

Recruiters continue to demonstrate positive hiring intent across sectors, cities, and experience bands as businesses inch towards pre-pandemic levels of normality, a new survey has found. The survey, conducted by Naukri.com, found sequential increment in hiring across all key sectors in the last month of the financial year.

The Naukri JobSpeak Index for March grew 16% on year to 2,832, reflecting a steady growth in hiring activity. The monthly index calculates hiring activity based on job listings on Naukri.com month-on-month and year-on-year. With an index value of 1,000 as base, the subsequent monthly index is compared with data for July 2008.

HIRING ACTIVITY GROWS IN ALL MAJOR SECTORS

Travel & hospitality, at 82%, has seen consistent growth since travel restrictions were lifted. Several other sectors also witnessed a rise in hiring trends compared to 2021, including education at 44%, real estate at 30%, retail at 28%, Banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) at 22%, IT-software at 14%, and FMCG at 5%.

Hiring activity in oil & gas, however, declined 6% on year, while health care was flat.

METROS AND NON-METROS SUSTAIN GROWTH

Hiring in activity in Kolkata was the highest among metro cities. Kolkata recorded a 42% on-year growth in hiring activity, followed Hyderabad with 27%, Mumbai with 25%, Chennai with 24%, and Pune with 23%.

Hiring activity in Delhi, however, declined 15% on year.

Among Tier II cities, Coimbatore registered the highest growth with 29%, followed by Kochi with 12%. Hiring activity in Chandigarh dipped 9%, while Vadodara and Jaipur were flat.

DEMAND FOR EXPERIENCE ACROSS BANDS STEADY

The >16 years’ experience band was the most in demand in March, with hiring 23% higher than last year. The 0-3 years (21%), 13-16 years (21%), 4-7 years (14%), and 8-12 years (11%) band also witnessed significant growth in hiring activity.

Naukri.com Chief Business Officer Pawan Goyal said of the survey: “India is on the road to economic recovery with all key industries and cities showing signs of continued recovery.”

“It is good to see that sectors that were worst hit by the pandemic such as travel & hospitality have now revived. We believe that with a growth trajectory like this, the upward trend in talent demand will continue its dream run in the coming months.”