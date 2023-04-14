Job Jubilance in Bihar: Government to recruit 1.5 lakh school teachers soon

In what could be good tidings for the education field, the Bihar government has mulled to constitute a commission for recruiting teachers in schools according to the new rules, approved by the Cabinet recently.

As many as 1.5 lakh teachers for primary and secondary stages will be appointed as per the revised guidelines, said a senior education department official.

S Siddharth, Additional Chief Secretary (Cabinet Secretariat)said that the Bihar government will appoint teachers through a commission. “Earlier, the recruitment of teachers was held at district, block and Panchayat levels,” he added.

The government schools have witnessed staff crunch in the state. Around 9,350 upgraded higher secondary schools in Bihar are undergoing shortage of teachers.

Appointments of teachers will not be made on a contractual basis under the new rule, said Siddharth and added, “The teachers appointed on contract can be regular ones after they clear entrance examinations held by the commission.”

DA hike

In the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, it was decided that the state government will increase DA (dearness allowance) of pensioners and employees by four percent, reported PTI.

Siddharth stated that employees of the Bihar government could now get 42 per cent DA with effect from January 1, 2023.