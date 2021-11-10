  • MORE MARKET STATS

Job Fair Alert: Authorities to organise job fair for Noida, Greater Noida locals on November 13, 14 — check details

By: |
November 10, 2021 10:28 PM

The job fair is being organised by the Noida Authority, the Greater Noida Authority and the Yamuna Expressway Authority, they said.

Job Fair: Authorities to organise job fair for Noida, Greater Noida locals on November 13, 14 — check detailsThe job fair is being organised by the Noida Authority, the Greater Noida Authority and the Yamuna Expressway Authority, they said.

A two-day employment fair will be organised for youth in Noida and Greater Noida on November 13 and 14, officials said here on Wednesday.

The job fair is being organised by the Noida Authority, the Greater Noida Authority and the Yamuna Expressway Authority, they said.

Related News

“The job fair is for young men and women seeking employment in private companies located in Noida and Greater Noida. The job fair would be held on November 13 and 14 at the Noida Shilp Haat in Sector 33A of Noida,” according to a Noida Authority statement.

“Interested candidates can reach the venue with their resumes and qualifications certificates to apply for jobs. Companies would then select candidates as per their requirements,” it stated.

The job fair is being held together by the three local development authorities in view of continued protests by farmers whose land had been acquired by the government in the past, officials said.

“The objective of this job fair is to connect companies and job aspirant men and women. This fair would also help family members of farmers and other locals get employment,” the statement said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. JOBS
  3. Job Fair Alert Authorities to organise job fair for Noida Greater Noida locals on November 13 14 — check details
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Career in digital marketing: Where the millennials and the Gen Z are headed
2As Covid unlock becomes norm, hiring trends show positive uptick in Tier-2 cities
3Haryana law providing 75% reservation in private sector to come into effect from January 15