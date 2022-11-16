Job Fair 2022 in Rajasthan: Over 7K jobs offered to youths, many shortlisted

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said the Rajasthan government would provide employment opportunities to youths through job fairs in every district.

“Offer letters have been given to 3,000 youths in Jaipur and 10,000 others have been shortlisted for the next round.” In Jodhpur, around 3,500 youths got offer letters and 9,200 have been shortlisted for the next round. The maximum package offered in Jodhpur is Rs 18 lakh per annum while the figure in Jaipur is Rs 7.2 lakh, he added.

Also read| Employers scaling back remote work option

Gehlot said, “Now we have decided that job opportunities will be given to the youth by organising job fairs in every district.” He also appealed to youths in the state to pay attention to technical and other skills.

Also read| 73% employers looking to increase their resource pool: TeamLease

“My appeal to the youth is that you focus on soft skills, technical skills so that when you are interviewed, you can answer with full confidence and your chances of getting selected (for a job) will increase,” he said