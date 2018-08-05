Job crunch in India? Nearly 24 lakh government posts lying vacant at Centre, State level

About 24 lakh posts are lying vacant with both the central and state governments across the country. The data emerged from answers to various questions in Parliament during the ongoing monsoon session. According to a report by TOI, a reply in Rajya Sabha revealed that more than 10 lakh jobs are lying vacant for the positions of the teacher in elementary and secondary level. The vacancies are also lying with the central government-sponsored “Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan”.

Apart from the number of vacant posts mentioned in the Upper House of Indian Parliament, an answer to a question on March 27, 2018, in the lower house, stated that around 4.4 lakh vacancies are lying in civil and district armed police forces. In a reply to a separate question in the Lok Sabha, around 90,000-odd positions vacant in state armed police forces. Therefore, a total of 5.4 lakh positions are lying vacant in the police forces.

A Lok Sabha questioned raised on July 18, 2018, stated that there are over 5,800 vacancies in various courts across the country. Similar to this, more than 1.2 lakh positions are lying vacant in the defence services and paramilitary forces. In a separate question replied on March 16, 2018, pointed that there is around 2.5 lakh vacant posts among non-gazetted staff in the Indian railways out of which a notification to fill in 89,000 seats were already announced.

In postal departments, more than 54,000 vacancies are available. Another Rajya Sabha question answered on February 6, 2018, showed that there are nearly 1.5 lakh vacancies in these centres. Apart from all these, nearly 16,000 posts are lying vacant comprising doctors, specialists, nurses and other medical staff.