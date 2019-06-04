Job creation, skill development will remain in focus, says Mahendra Nath Pandey

Published: June 4, 2019

The 61-year-old BJP leader, who won Chandauli seat in Uttar Pradesh in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, said the road map for furthering skill development and job creation will be shared later.

Mahendra Nath Pandey's predecessor Dharmendra Pradhan was also present (Twitter image)Mahendra Nath Pandey?s predecessor Dharmendra Pradhan was also present (Twitter image)

Mahendra Nath Pandey took charge as Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship on Tuesday and said job creation will remain in focus for the new government.

The 61-year-old BJP leader, who won Chandauli seat in Uttar Pradesh in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, said the road map for furthering skill development and job creation will be shared later.

In the previous government, he served as Minister of State (MoS) for Human Resource Development between 2016 and 2017. Pandey was later given the responsibility of BJP’s Uttar Pradesh unit in 2017. Pandey’s predecessor Dharmendra Pradhan and newly appointed MoS for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Raj Kumar Singh were also present when Pandey took charge.

