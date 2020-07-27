Job aspirants take note! Delhi launches website Rozgaar Bazaar to connect job seekers and employers

Announcing the launch of job portal, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind said, “We are launching ‘Rozgaar Bazaar’ today to bring Delhi’s job seekers and employers on one platform.” (Filephoto: IE)

In order to uplift the job market scenario and further reviving economic activities in the national capital, the AAP-led government in Delhi on Monday announced the launch of job portal ‘Rozgaar Bazaar’ to bring job seekers and employers on one platform.

Announcing the launch of job portal, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind said, “We are launching ‘Rozgaar Bazaar’ today to bring Delhi’s job seekers and employers on one platform.”

Many people have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country. Though the government has supplied foodgrains, people need jobs now as economic activities resume, he said.

He said the government is starting a portal https://jobs.delhi.gov.in; those who are looking to recruit people for jobs can go to the website and update their requirement. “Job seekers can also go there and update their qualification, experience and requirement. It’ll be a ‘Rozgar Bazar’,” Kejriwal said.

In the press briefing, he urged traders, industrialists and people to join hands to revive Delhi’s economy. The portal Rozgaar Bazaar “will give a boost to the jobs market and the economy,” he added.

Regarding street vendor facing difficulties to operate, he said a special order was being issued to allow the street vendors to resume work.

This is part of a series of measures from the Delhi government to help the city economy recover from the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. According to officials a 12-member committee headed by Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDC) vice-chairman Jasmine Shah is has finalised these measures, reported The Indian Express. They informed that “the focus” of these measures “will be on getting all kinds of business activities to resume, including the opening of establishments in malls and hotels, among others.”

Delhi was among the first major cities in the country to unlock. There was no need to impose second lockdown in Delhi, Kejriwal said, adding that “this is a matter of satisfaction.”