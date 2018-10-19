Job Alert! UP Police is hiring for over 56,000 posts: Check when and how to apply

The hiring process for the above-mentioned positions will begin in November. (Reuters)

The Uttar Pradesh police have announced that the process to appoint over 56,000 new candidates will begin soon. While addressing a joint press conference in Lucknow on Thursday, the Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh said that 51,216 constables will be hired in the police department whereas 3,668 candidates will be hired as jail warderns. He further said that 1924 more people will be hired as Firemen. The hiring process for the above-mentioned positions will begin in November.

The application forms for the posts of constables will be held filled from November 1 to 30 and the examination will be held in the first week of January 2019. The applications for the post of firemen will be filled between November 5 and December 4 while the examination will be held on July 10, 2019. Similary, the applications for jail warderns will be filled in November and the examination will be held in January next year.

The Police department expects to induct approximately 97,000 employees till July 2019. Arvind Kumar the Principal Secretary (Home) said that they will only have a written test and no interview will be conducted for the same.

For the position of constables in the police department of Uttar Pradesh work experience is not required. All the candidates can apply online for the vacant positions. The Uttar Pradesh government has given the option to pay the recruitment fees online or offline whatever the candidate is comfortable with. The fees stands at Rs 400 for the UP Police constable application.

It has also been mentioned that 20 percent of the total vacancies will be reserved for women.

Here is when the applications will be available –

1. Jail Wardens – November 2018. The result will be declared on July 2019.

2. Civil Police and PAC – 1st November – 30th November 2018. The result will be declared on June 2019.

3. Fireman – Between November 5 and December 4. The result will be declared on July 2019.