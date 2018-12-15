Job alert! AP DSC School Assistant hall tickets released for 7,729 posts, download at apdsc.apcfss.in

Andhra Pradesh District Selection Committee or AP DSC has released the hall tickets or admit card for its recruitment exam for school assistants (Non-Languages & Languages) positions. The exam is expected to be held in the last week of December.

The registration process started after AP DSC released the notification for Teacher Recruitment Test (TRT) and Teacher Eligibility Test cum Teacher Recruitment Test (TETcumTRT) with the vacancy of 7,729 posts.

The admit cards for both language and non-language candidates will be released on the official website of AP DSC – apdsc.apcfss.in. The candidates can access the hall tickets with their date of birth, registration number and roll number.

The exam will be held for non-languages candidates on December 24, 26, and 27, for languages’ candidates, the examination will be held on December 28.

The candidates should reach the exam hall at least 30 mins before the exam begins, and carry their identity proofs and photocopies of the same to the examination hall.

The selected candidates will be recruited for Mandal Parishad Schools, Government Zilla Parishad Schools, Model Schools, Municipal Schools, AP Residential Educational Institutions and Tribal Welfare schools.

How to download admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the AP DSC – apdsc.apcfss.in

Step 2: Click on link with the option of downloading AP DSC hall ticket

Step 3: Enter date of birth, roll number and registration number to login

Step 4: Download your hall ticket and take a print out for further reference

Important Dates:

School Assistant (Non Languages) Exam date: December 24, 26 and 27, 2018

School Assistant (Languages) Exam date: December 28, 2018

Post Graduate Teacher Exam date: December 29, 2018

Trained Graduate Teacher and PET Exam date: December 30, 2018 and January 1, 2019

Principals, Music, Craft and Art & Drawing Exam date: January 2, 2019

Language Pandits Exam date: January 3, 2019

Secondary Grade Teachers Exam date: January 18 to 30, 2019

The AP DSC will also be conducting exams for Post Graduate Teacher, Physical Education Teacher, Trained Graduate Teacher and Language Pandits in the first week of January. The hall tickets of these exams will be released 20 December 2018 onwards. While hall tickets of Secondary Grade Teachers will be released 10 January 2019 onwards, one can choose the option of their examination centre from 18 December 2018 to 24 December 2018.