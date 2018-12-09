Job alert! 69,000 Assistant Teacher vacancies announced by UP Secondary Education Board, apply now at upsessb.org

By: | Published: December 9, 2018 8:14 PM

Applicants will be recruited on the basis of their performance in a written exam.

The exam will be held on 6th January 2019 and the timing for the examination will be from 11:00 am to 1:30 pm.

The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) has announced a number of vacancies for the position of Assistant Teacher. The notification released by the UPSSEB states that the board will be hiring 69,000 applicants for the assistant teacher’s position. This the second phase of recruitment announced by the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Service Election Board. The board had earlier announced 68,500 vacancies for the position of Assistant Teacher. The exam will be held on 6th January 2019 and the timing for the examination will be from 11:00 am to 1:30 pm.

UPSESSB Recruitment 2018 Post Details:

Assistant Teacher posts available- 69,000

UPSESSB Recruitment 2018 Eligibilty criteria:

Applicants who have a B.ED degree will be eligible to apply for these positions. Applicants who have cleared the Primary TET exam will be able to apply for the exam.

Applicants will be recruited on the basis of their performance in a written exam. The examoination will be an MCQ styled test.

UPSESSB Recruitment 2018 Important Dates:

Examination Date: 6 January 2019

Result Date: 22 January 2019

UPSESSB Recruitment 2018 Application Process:

Applicants who are interested can apply bu visiting the official website of the UPSSEB by the 20th December. Applicants will have to carry a printout of the online application.

The application will cost Rs 600 to the General and OBC category.

For the SC/ST category the application will cost Rs 400.

For further details log on to https://atrexam.upsdc.gov.in/ or https://upbasiceduboard.gov.in/.

