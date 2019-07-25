JNU Recruitment 2019: Multiple teaching job posts on offer with 7th Pay Commission salary benefits at jnu.ac.in | Check details

JNU Recruitment 2019: Jawaharlal Nehru University offers multiple teacher posts at jnu.ac.in. Check 7th Pay Commission salary for Professor, Assistant Professor and Associate Professor posts here.
JNU Recruitment 2019: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has invited candidates to apply for a number of fresh posts at jnu.ac.in. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of JNU now to fill in the application forms. The opening that has been offered by JNU are for faculty positions at the level of Professor, Assistant Professor and Associate Professor. The application process has already begun and the same shall continue till August 19, 2019 (5.30 PM). Check the details mentioned below then fill the form accordingly.
JNU Recruitment 2019: Important Dates
Last date for submission of applications: August 19, 2019 (5.30 PM)
JNU Recruitment 2019: Post Details
- For Assistant Professor Posts
Special Centre for National Security Studies – 4 vacancies
- For Associate Professor posts
1. School of Arts and Aesthetics – 8 vacancies
2. School of Biotechnology (SBT) – 5 vacancies
3. School of Computational & Integrative Science (SC&IS) – 4 vacancies
4. School of Computer & Systems Sciences (SC&SS) – 4 vacancies
5. School of Engineering (SE) – 9 vacancies
6. School of Environmental Sciences(SES) – 3 vacancies
7. School of Life Sciences – 8 vacancies
8. Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management and Enterpreneurship (ABVSME) – 5 vacancies
9. School of Physical Sciences (SPS) – 9 vacancies
10. School of Sanskrit and Indic Studies (SSIS) – 2 vacancies
11. Centre for Stydy of Law and Governance (CSLG) – 1 vacancy
12. Special Centre for Molecular Medicine (SCMM) – 4 vacancies
13. Special Centre for nano Sciences (SCNS) – 3 vacancies
14. Special Centre for the study of North East India – 1 vacancy
15. Special Centre for National Security Studies – 2 vacancies
SCHOOL OF INTERNATIONAL STUDIES
16. Centre for African Studies (CAS) – 1 vacancy
17. Centre for Canadian, US & Latin American Studies (CCUS&LAS) – 5 vacancies
18. Centre for Comparative Politics & Political Theory (CCPPT) – 2 vacancies
19. Centre for East Asian Studies (CEAS) – 3 vacancies
20. Centre for European Studies (CES) – 1 Vacancy
21. Centre for Indo-Pacific Studies (CIPS) – 3 vacancies
22. Centre for Inner Asian Studies (CIAS) – 1 vacancy
23. Centre for International Legal Studies (CILS) – 4 vacancies
24. Centre for International Politics, Organisation and Disarmament (CIPOS) – 4 vacancies
25. Centre for International Trade & Development (CITD) – 3 vacancies
26. Centre For Russian & Central Asian Studies (Cr&Cas) – 3 vacancies
27. Centre For South Asian Studies (Csas) – 2 vacancies
28. Centre For West Asian Studies (Cwas) – 2 vacancies
SCHOOL OF LANGUAGE, LITERATURE & CULTURE STUDIES
29. Centre Of Arabic And African Studies (Caas) – 2 vacancies
30. Centre For Chinese And South East Asian Studies (Ccseas) – 1 vacancy
31. Centre For English Studies (Ces) – 2 vacancies
32. Centre For French & Francophone Studies (Cffs) – 2 vacancies
33. Centre Of German Studies (Cgs) – 2 vacancies
34. Centre For Indian Languages (Cil) – 3 vacancies
35. Centre For Japanese Studies (Cjs) – 1 vacancy
36. Centre For Korean Studies (Cks) – 2 vacancies
37. Centre For Linguistics (Cl) – 2 vacancies
38. Centre Of Russian Studies (Crs) – 1 vacancy
39. Linguistic Empowerment Cell (Lec) – 1 vacancy
SCHOOL OF SOCIAL SCIENCES
40. Centre For Economic Studies And Planning (Cesp) – 6 vacancies
41. Centre For Historical Studies (Chs) – 7 vacancies
42. Centre For Informal Sector & Labour Studies – 1 vacancy
43. Centre For Media Studies (Cms) – 3 vacancies
44. Centre For Philosophy (Cp) – 1 vacancy
45. Centre For Political Studies (Cps) – 3 vacancies
46. Centre For Social Medicine And Community Health (Csmch) – 1 vacancy
47. Centre For Studies In Science Policy (Cssp) – 1 vacancy
48. Centre For The Study Of Regional Development (Csrd) – 3 vacancies
49. Centre For The Study Of Social Systems (Csss) – 4 vacancies
50. Centre For Women’s Studies (Cws) – 1 vacancy
51. Zakir Husain Centre For Educational Studies (Zhces) – 4 vacancies
52. Group Of Adult Education (Gae) – 1 vacancy
- For Professor posts
1. School Of Arts & Aesthetics (Saa) – 2 vacancies
2. School Of Biotechnology (Sbt) – 2 vacancies
3. School Of Computational & Integrative Sciences (Sc&Is) – 2 vacancies
4. School Of Computer & Systems Sciences (Sc&Ss) – 4 vacancies
5. School Of Engineering (Soe) – 5 vacancies
6. School Of Environmental Sciences (Ses) – 7 vacancies
7. School Of Life Sciences (Sls) – 11 vacancies
8. Atal Bihari Vajpayee School Of Management And Enterpreneurship (Abvsme) – 3 vacancies
9. School Of Physical Sciences (Sps) – 5 vacancies
10. Centre For The Study Of Law And Governance (Cslg) – 3 vacancies
11. Special Centre For Molecular Medicine (Scmm) – 1 vacancy
12. Special Centre For Nano Sciences (Scns) – 2 vacancies
13. Special Centre For The Study Of North East India (Scsnei) – 2 vacancies
14. Special Centre For National Security Studies (Scnss) – 1 vacancy
15. Intellectual Property Management Cell (Ipm) – 1 vacancy
SCHOOL OF INTERNATIONAL STUDIES
16. Centre For African Studies (Cas) – 1 vacancy
17. Centre For Canadian, Us & Latin American Studies (Ccus&Las) – 3 vacancies
18. Centre For East Asian Studies (Ceas) – 3 vacancies
19. Centre For Indo Pacific Studies (Cips) – 1 vacancy
20. Centre For Inner Asian Studies (Cias) – 1 vacancy
21. Centre For International Legal Studies (Cils) – 2 vacancies
22. Centre For International Politics, Organisation And Disarmament (Cipod) – 2 vacancies
23. Centre For International Trade & Development (Citd) – 2 vacancies
24. Centre For South Asian Studies (Csas) – 1 vacancy
25. Centre For West Asian Studies (Cwas) – 1 vacancy
26. Human Rights Studies Programme (Hrsp) – 1 vacancy
27. Energy Studies Programme (Esp) – 1 vacancy
SCHOOL OF LANGUAGE, LITERATURE AND CULTURE STUDIES
28. Centre For Indian Languages (Cil) – 3 vacancies
29. Centre For Japanese Studies (Cjs) – 1 vacancy
30. Centre For Linguistics (Cl) – 2 vacancies
31. Centre Of Russian Studies (Crs) – 2 vacancies
32. Centre For Spanish, Portuguese, Italian & Latin American Studies (Cspilas) – 1 vacancy
SCHOOL OF SOCIAL SCIENCES
33. Centre For Economic Studies And Planning (Cesp) – 4 vacancies
34. Centre For Historical Studies (Chs) – 4 vacancies
35. Centre For Media Studies (Cms) – 1 vacancy
36. Centre For Philosophy (Cp) – 1 vacancy
37. Centre For Political Studies (Cps) – 3 vacancies
38. Centre For Social Medicine And Community Health (Csmch) – 2 vacancies
39. Centre For Studies In Science Policy (Cssp) – 2 vacancies
40. Centre For Study Of Regional Development (Csrd) – 7 vacancies
41. Centre For Study Of Social Systems (Csss) – 5 vacancies
42. Zakir Husain Centre For Educational Studies (Zhces) – 1 vacancy
43. Group Of Adult Education (Gae) – 1 vacancy
JNU Recruitment 2019: 7th Pay Commission Salary
Assistant Professor: Pay Level – 10 of 7th CPC Rs. 57,700/-1,82,400/-
Associate Professor: Level-13A – Rs. 1,31,400/-2,17,100/-
Professor: Level-14 – Rs.1,44,200/-2,18,200/
JNU Recruitment 2019: How to apply
Candidates who wish to apply for the various vacancies that are mentioned above can visit the careers page of JNU at jnu.ac.in/career to fill the form. Click on ‘apply Online’ to fill the form by entering all the necessary details.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.