JNU Recruitment 2019: Multiple teaching job posts on offer with 7th Pay Commission salary benefits at jnu.ac.in | Check details

JNU Recruitment 2019 for Teachers!

JNU Recruitment 2019: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has invited candidates to apply for a number of fresh posts at jnu.ac.in. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of JNU now to fill in the application forms. The opening that has been offered by JNU are for faculty positions at the level of Professor, Assistant Professor and Associate Professor. The application process has already begun and the same shall continue till August 19, 2019 (5.30 PM). Check the details mentioned below then fill the form accordingly.

JNU Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Last date for submission of applications: August 19, 2019 (5.30 PM)

JNU Recruitment 2019: Post Details

For Assistant Professor Posts

Special Centre for National Security Studies – 4 vacancies

For Associate Professor posts

1. School of Arts and Aesthetics – 8 vacancies

2. School of Biotechnology (SBT) – 5 vacancies

3. School of Computational & Integrative Science (SC&IS) – 4 vacancies

4. School of Computer & Systems Sciences (SC&SS) – 4 vacancies

5. School of Engineering (SE) – 9 vacancies

6. School of Environmental Sciences(SES) – 3 vacancies

7. School of Life Sciences – 8 vacancies

8. Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management and Enterpreneurship (ABVSME) – 5 vacancies

9. School of Physical Sciences (SPS) – 9 vacancies

10. School of Sanskrit and Indic Studies (SSIS) – 2 vacancies

11. Centre for Stydy of Law and Governance (CSLG) – 1 vacancy

12. Special Centre for Molecular Medicine (SCMM) – 4 vacancies

13. Special Centre for nano Sciences (SCNS) – 3 vacancies

14. Special Centre for the study of North East India – 1 vacancy

15. Special Centre for National Security Studies – 2 vacancies

SCHOOL OF INTERNATIONAL STUDIES

16. Centre for African Studies (CAS) – 1 vacancy

17. Centre for Canadian, US & Latin American Studies (CCUS&LAS) – 5 vacancies

18. Centre for Comparative Politics & Political Theory (CCPPT) – 2 vacancies

19. Centre for East Asian Studies (CEAS) – 3 vacancies

20. Centre for European Studies (CES) – 1 Vacancy

21. Centre for Indo-Pacific Studies (CIPS) – 3 vacancies

22. Centre for Inner Asian Studies (CIAS) – 1 vacancy

23. Centre for International Legal Studies (CILS) – 4 vacancies

24. Centre for International Politics, Organisation and Disarmament (CIPOS) – 4 vacancies

25. Centre for International Trade & Development (CITD) – 3 vacancies

26. Centre For Russian & Central Asian Studies (Cr&Cas) – 3 vacancies

27. Centre For South Asian Studies (Csas) – 2 vacancies

28. Centre For West Asian Studies (Cwas) – 2 vacancies

SCHOOL OF LANGUAGE, LITERATURE & CULTURE STUDIES

29. Centre Of Arabic And African Studies (Caas) – 2 vacancies

30. Centre For Chinese And South East Asian Studies (Ccseas) – 1 vacancy

31. Centre For English Studies (Ces) – 2 vacancies

32. Centre For French & Francophone Studies (Cffs) – 2 vacancies

33. Centre Of German Studies (Cgs) – 2 vacancies

34. Centre For Indian Languages (Cil) – 3 vacancies

35. Centre For Japanese Studies (Cjs) – 1 vacancy

36. Centre For Korean Studies (Cks) – 2 vacancies

37. Centre For Linguistics (Cl) – 2 vacancies

38. Centre Of Russian Studies (Crs) – 1 vacancy

39. Linguistic Empowerment Cell (Lec) – 1 vacancy

SCHOOL OF SOCIAL SCIENCES

40. Centre For Economic Studies And Planning (Cesp) – 6 vacancies

41. Centre For Historical Studies (Chs) – 7 vacancies

42. Centre For Informal Sector & Labour Studies – 1 vacancy

43. Centre For Media Studies (Cms) – 3 vacancies

44. Centre For Philosophy (Cp) – 1 vacancy

45. Centre For Political Studies (Cps) – 3 vacancies

46. Centre For Social Medicine And Community Health (Csmch) – 1 vacancy

47. Centre For Studies In Science Policy (Cssp) – 1 vacancy

48. Centre For The Study Of Regional Development (Csrd) – 3 vacancies

49. Centre For The Study Of Social Systems (Csss) – 4 vacancies

50. Centre For Women’s Studies (Cws) – 1 vacancy

51. Zakir Husain Centre For Educational Studies (Zhces) – 4 vacancies

52. Group Of Adult Education (Gae) – 1 vacancy

For Professor posts

1. School Of Arts & Aesthetics (Saa) – 2 vacancies

2. School Of Biotechnology (Sbt) – 2 vacancies

3. School Of Computational & Integrative Sciences (Sc&Is) – 2 vacancies

4. School Of Computer & Systems Sciences (Sc&Ss) – 4 vacancies

5. School Of Engineering (Soe) – 5 vacancies

6. School Of Environmental Sciences (Ses) – 7 vacancies

7. School Of Life Sciences (Sls) – 11 vacancies

8. Atal Bihari Vajpayee School Of Management And Enterpreneurship (Abvsme) – 3 vacancies

9. School Of Physical Sciences (Sps) – 5 vacancies

10. Centre For The Study Of Law And Governance (Cslg) – 3 vacancies

11. Special Centre For Molecular Medicine (Scmm) – 1 vacancy

12. Special Centre For Nano Sciences (Scns) – 2 vacancies

13. Special Centre For The Study Of North East India (Scsnei) – 2 vacancies

14. Special Centre For National Security Studies (Scnss) – 1 vacancy

15. Intellectual Property Management Cell (Ipm) – 1 vacancy

SCHOOL OF INTERNATIONAL STUDIES

16. Centre For African Studies (Cas) – 1 vacancy

17. Centre For Canadian, Us & Latin American Studies (Ccus&Las) – 3 vacancies

18. Centre For East Asian Studies (Ceas) – 3 vacancies

19. Centre For Indo Pacific Studies (Cips) – 1 vacancy

20. Centre For Inner Asian Studies (Cias) – 1 vacancy

21. Centre For International Legal Studies (Cils) – 2 vacancies

22. Centre For International Politics, Organisation And Disarmament (Cipod) – 2 vacancies

23. Centre For International Trade & Development (Citd) – 2 vacancies

24. Centre For South Asian Studies (Csas) – 1 vacancy

25. Centre For West Asian Studies (Cwas) – 1 vacancy

26. Human Rights Studies Programme (Hrsp) – 1 vacancy

27. Energy Studies Programme (Esp) – 1 vacancy

SCHOOL OF LANGUAGE, LITERATURE AND CULTURE STUDIES

28. Centre For Indian Languages (Cil) – 3 vacancies

29. Centre For Japanese Studies (Cjs) – 1 vacancy

30. Centre For Linguistics (Cl) – 2 vacancies

31. Centre Of Russian Studies (Crs) – 2 vacancies

32. Centre For Spanish, Portuguese, Italian & Latin American Studies (Cspilas) – 1 vacancy

SCHOOL OF SOCIAL SCIENCES

33. Centre For Economic Studies And Planning (Cesp) – 4 vacancies

34. Centre For Historical Studies (Chs) – 4 vacancies

35. Centre For Media Studies (Cms) – 1 vacancy

36. Centre For Philosophy (Cp) – 1 vacancy

37. Centre For Political Studies (Cps) – 3 vacancies

38. Centre For Social Medicine And Community Health (Csmch) – 2 vacancies

39. Centre For Studies In Science Policy (Cssp) – 2 vacancies

40. Centre For Study Of Regional Development (Csrd) – 7 vacancies

41. Centre For Study Of Social Systems (Csss) – 5 vacancies

42. Zakir Husain Centre For Educational Studies (Zhces) – 1 vacancy

43. Group Of Adult Education (Gae) – 1 vacancy

JNU Recruitment 2019: 7th Pay Commission Salary

Assistant Professor: Pay Level – 10 of 7th CPC Rs. 57,700/-1,82,400/-

Associate Professor: Level-13A – Rs. 1,31,400/-2,17,100/-

Professor: Level-14 – Rs.1,44,200/-2,18,200/

JNU Recruitment 2019: How to apply

Candidates who wish to apply for the various vacancies that are mentioned above can visit the careers page of JNU at jnu.ac.in/career to fill the form. Click on ‘apply Online’ to fill the form by entering all the necessary details.