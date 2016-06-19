JNTUH results 2016 declared; students’ BTech 4-2 Semester Regular/Supply results now available

JNTUH results 2016: The exam was taken by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad students as well as students studying in institutions affiliated to it. (PTI)

JNTUH results 2016: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University has declared the B.Tech 4-2 Semester (R09, R07, R05) Regular/Supply Results and candidates can log onto official website jntuhresults.in to find out how they fared – the examination itself was held in May on its official website.

Candidates should not get too worried if they are not being able to access their results as the site has slowed down considerably due to the enormous surge in traffic which the servers are not being able to process in time. This has happened despite authorities providing 2 servers to cater to the rush. A wait of 10 minutes before attempting to log-in again should help matters.

How to check JNTUH results 2016:

STEP 1. Keep your official registration and other numbers handy

STEP 2. Log onto official website jntuh.ac.in

2. ‘Server 1 and Server 2’ options can be seen displayed boldly;

3. Click on them and you will be taken to next page where you need to indicate which option is applicable to you

5. You must carefully type in your ticket number, birth date and code

6. Check you result and take a printout or download it on your device

The exam was taken by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad students as well as students studying in institutions affiliated to it. The territorial jurisdiction of the university covers the areas of Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Medak, Nizamabad, Adilabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, Khammam, Nalgonda and Mahboobnagar districts of Telangana State.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad has ‘A’ Grade accreditation by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). The colleges that come under this university are : JNTU College of Engineering,Hyderabad(CEH); College of Engineering, Karimnagar; JNTU School of Information Technology (SIT); JNTU Institute of Science and Technology (IST); JNTU School of Management Studies (SMS); JNTU Academic Staff College (ASC).

