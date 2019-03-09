JKSSB Recruitment 2019: Fresh job announced for Junior Staff Nurse – apply at www.ssbjk.in

By: | Published: March 9, 2019 7:51 PM

The process of application has already begun and will continue till March 28, 2019. But before applying, the candidates are advised to go through the official notification posted on the website: www.jkssb.nic.in.

The process of application has already begun and will continue till March 28, 2019.

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board has invited applications for the recruitment of Junior Staff Nurse Posts. The process of application has already begun and will continue till March 28, 2019. But before applying, the candidates are advised to go through the official notification posted on the website: www.jkssb.nic.in.

Here are some important details

40 years in case of Open Merit.
43 years in case of SC / ST/ RBA/ ALC/ OSC (Other Social Caste) candidates.
42 years in case of Physically handicapped candidates.
48 years in case of Ex-Servicemen.

Mode of Application

The candidates are required to apply online through JKSSB’s online Application Portal-www.ssbjk.in. No other means/ mode of application will be accepted.

Educational Qualification

The applicants need to be 10+2 with Science or above qualification with Diploma/B.Sc Nursing from any recognized Institute.

Pay Scale

Level-4 (Rs 25500- 81100)

Any person who finds difficulty in the submission of application form due to a technical issue or who seeks any clarification is required to send a self-explanatory mail at ssbjkportal@gmail.com.

The process and criteria for selections shall be notified separately.

Application Fee

The applicants need to pay Rs 350 by online payment gateway or challan or CSC Connect. Application fee can be paid through Net banking/Debit Card/Credit Card (under Online Option), CSC Connect (if an application is submitted at CSC) and Challan at designated J&K Bank branches.

