JKPSC Recruitment 2022: Online Combined Competitive Mains Exam results announced – check at jkpsc.nic.in

In good news for thousands of candidates, the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has come out with the results of the online Combined Competitive Mains Exam 2021. Candidates may check their results at the official website jkpsc.nic.in.

It may be noted that the exams were held earlier, on April 8, 2022 and went on till April 18, 2022. Those candidates who have been shortlisted for selection will have to appear for the next round.

Also read: MPPEB Group 2 Recruitment 2022: Here’s the last date to apply and other details

As per the commission, a total of 648 candidates have qualified for the Mains exam. Those who are shortlisted will have to appear for Personality Test or Viva Voce. Importantly, the personality test is scheduled to be held on December 5, 2022, at the commission’s office at Jammu’s Resham Ghar Colony. At the time of the personality test, candidates will be required to produce original certificates relating to their age, education qualification, and other required details.

Shortlisted candidates may also download e-Summon letter for interview from the official website of the JKPSC, starting from December 1, 2022. Notably, candidates will also be required to fill up the Detailed Application Form (DAF). They will have to submit the same JKPSC office at Jammu or Srinagar on or before the scheduled date of November 29, 2022.

The commission will also upload the marksheets of candidates appearing in the main exam 2021-22 within one month after the release of the final result, which will remain uploaded for the next 30 days.

Here’s how candidates can download their main results

1) Candidates may first visit the official website of JKPSC which is jkpsc.nic.in.

2) Now, they may click on the section ‘Whats New’

3) After this, they may click on the link ‘JK Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination 2021 – Result’

4) They may now click on the JKPSC Mains Exam Result

Also read: RRB NTPC Level 5 Results announced – How to check at rrbadg.gov.in

5) Candidates may now check the roll numbers of selected candidates

6) After checking their results, candidates may download the PDF file for future use.

Earlier in October, the commission had revised the schedule for the written exam for a number of posts which include programmer, scientific officer, foreman engineering, and lecturer.