J&K Police Recruitment 2019: 10th pass candidates take note! 2700 constable posts on offer at jkpolice.gov.in

J&K Police Recruitment 2019! (Representational image: PTI)

J&K Police Recruitment 2019: The Jammu and Kashmir police has invited candidates to apply for a number of Constable posts at jkpolice.gov.in. Interested candidates can visit the official website of J&K police and fill the application form. It is important to note that the recruitment process is for Women Constable Post and the last date for the application is October 22, 2019. Candidates can check the details mentioned below and then apply for the same.

Salary: Rs 5200- Rs 20200

J&K Police Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Last Date of Application – October 22, 2019

J&K Police Recruitment 2019: Post Details

Total Constable posts – 2700

Two Border Battalion (one each in Jammu Province and Kashmir Province) – 1350 posts

Two Women Battalions (one Battalion each in Jammu/Kashmir Region) – 1350 posts

J&K Police Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit – 18 to 28 Years

Interested candidates should have passed class 10th from a recognised university.

J&K Police Recruitment 2019: How to Apply

Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of Jammu and Kashmir on or before the last date to fill the application form.