JIM Gujarat Placements 2018: 100% placement for Japan India Institute for Manufacturing’s 1st batch, says Maruti Suzuki India

The country’s largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) today said its skill development initiative Japan India Institute for Manufacturing (JIM) in Gujarat has recorded 100 per cent placement for the first batch of students.

All students were offered jobs by reputed organisations in the auto sector, Maruti Suzuki India said in a BSE filing.

“Indian automobile industry is witnessing expansion of production capacities, sales and service networks that will create demand for skilled youth. Maruti Suzuki undertakes skill development as an important pillar of intervention under Corporate Social Responsibility,” it added.

JIM was set up by Maruti Suzuki following an agreement between the Governments of Japan and India to create a pool of 30,000 skilled manpower for manufacturing in India, the filing said.

The ITI offers courses in eight trades related to automobile manufacturing, maintenance and services, it added.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India today closed at Rs 9,408 per scrip on BSE, up 1.72 per cent from its previous close.