Jharkhand JSSC Recruitment 2019: Notification issued for 1,012 posts – how to apply

Jharkhand JSSC Recruitment 2019: The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has issued notification for a number of posts. Applications have been invited for posts of Special Branch Constable. Those who are interested may apply through prescribed format on or before June 21. The application process will start from June 17. The commission will fill up 1,012 vacant posts through SBCCE-2018. Interested candidates may check the Jharkhand SSC Special Branch Constable Recruitment notification at www.jssc.nic.in. Dates to remember Starting date for submission of application through online mode: June 17 Last date for submission of online application: June 21 Date of submitting exam fee: June 18 to June 23 Vacancy Details Special Branch Constable: 1, 012 posts Educational qualifications Those who are looking to apply must have passed class 12th from any board or institute recognised by the government. Age Limit While the minimum age required for the candidates is 19, the maximum age for applying is 27. Please note that relaxation in age will be provided for reserved category candidates as per government norms. Earlier in April, Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) issued notification for applications in several posts of assistant professor in medical colleges in the state. They were asked to apply online through the website jpsc.gov.in. The interested candidates were asked to apply till May 15. Candidates who wished to apply offline were asked to submit the print out of the application form till May 24. Late last year, the JSSC had invited applications for posts of excise constable posts. There were 518 vacancies. Applicants were asked to apply online through the official website, jssc.nic.in on or before February 9, 2019. The notification had also said that the selection process would be conducted through Jharkhand Excise Constable Competitive Examination (JECCE).