JEE Mains 2023: Last day to register! Check out eligibility criteria, important announcements here



JEE Main 2023 session-1 registration process will be ending today, January 12. 2023. All those candidates interested in taking admission to various IITs and universities should opt for this exam. It is advised that candidates fill in the application forms on the official website, which is jeemain.nta.nic.in without any delay by 11:59 PM, as per the official NTA document.

Candidates should make sure that they cross-check all the documents before submitting as any error will not be reversed.

Going by the official website, the examination will commence on January 23, 2023, and will end on January 31, 2023.

ALSO READ | Haryana CET Result 2022 out for Group C posts! Here’s how you can view your results at hssc.gov.in

JEE Mains 2023: Eligibility Criteria



All those candidates who are pursuing Class 12 or have already passed Class 12 final board exams with a minimum of 75 per cent can apply for JEE Main 2023 exams.

Just to let you know, JEE Main 2023 paper will be two papers where Paper 1 will include admission to the undergraduate engineering program and Paper 2 will be for admission to B Arch and B Planning courses.

JEE Mains 2023: Application Process



In order to apply for the same, candidates must visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Next, click on the link “JEE (Main) 2023 Session 1 Application” which will be present on the homepage.

Soon the candidate will be taken to another website.

Then the candidate will have to register themselves, fill out the details, pay the application fee and click on the ‘Submit’ option.

Lastly, download the form and keep it for future reference.

JEE Mains 2023: Other Important announcements



The National Testing Agency (NTA) in its official document has listed some other important information which the candidates need to make note of.

The agency will make an announcement of the city of examination by the third week of January 2023.

Other than this, the candidate should note that the examination will be conducted in 13 languages: English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Candidates can apply for JEE (Main) 2023 through Online mode only through the official website.

The application process for JEE Main began on December 15, 2022.

ALSO READ | AP Police Constable admit card 2022 out at slprb.ap.gov.in! Here’s how you can download