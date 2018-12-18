JEE Main admit card now available at jeemain.nic.in; Check details

For the first time, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the JEE examination, which was earlier conducted by the CBSE.

JEE Main admit card: Nearly 11 lakh candidates are expected to appear in the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) exam. (Representational Image)

JEE Main admit card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Main 2019 admit card. Candidates, who had applied for the examination, can download their admit cards at the official website – jeemain.nic.in. The first phase examination will begin from January 6, 2019 and continue till January 20, 2019. The second phase will be conducted in April. Candidates can sit for either JEE Main January or April examination.

For the first time, the NTA will conduct the JEE examination, which was earlier conducted by the CBSE.

The NTA has also opened Test Practice Centres (TPCs) to provide a level playing field to the candidates belonging to rural background. The mock practice tests are aimed at providing equal opportunity to candidates from different parts of the country to appear for the Computer-Based Test (CBT).

The JEE Main admit card contains important details like name, date of birth, gender, examination centres, time, state code of eligibility and category. Candidates are advised to approach to JEE (Main) Secretariat/ CBSE immediately in case they notice any discrepancy. As per advisory, candidates appearing in the exam should reach the examination centre at least two-and-a-half hours before the examination commences.

How to download JEE Main admit card:
Step 1: Visit the official website at jeemain.nic.in
Step 2: Click on ‘JEE Main (2019)’ link and then drag to ‘download admit card’ link
Step 3: Enter the registered user id and password in the new window
Step 4: Candidates’ admit card will appear on the next screen
Step 5: Download the admit card and keep a hardcopy of it for future reference

After downloading the JEE Main 2019 admit card, candidates are required to paste the same photograph in the required space that was used at the time of filling up the online application form.

