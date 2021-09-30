Japan looking to hire 60000 nurses, Kerala nurses stare at huge opportunity in SSW program

In addition to the skilled health professionals and IT professionals, the SSW program also has a few opportunities for unskilled and household workers.

A major chunk of the benefits envisaged under the Specified Skilled Workers (SSW) program signed between India and Japan will accrue to nursing professionals in the country. In particular, the state of Kerala will give substantial preference to nursing professionals who want to relocate to Japan to serve as nurses and health professionals in the East Asian developed economy. As per a report published by Mathrubhumi news portal, the state government of Kerala is going to give extra preference to the nursing sector when the SSW program is implemented in the state. As per the same news report, Japan, which has a large ageing population is on the lookout for more than 60000 skilled nursing professionals from other countries.

The Specified Skilled Workers (SSW) agreement was signed between India and Japan at the beginning of this year and apart from nurses Indian residents from other professions including engineers, professionals of IT industry among others. Kerala, which has a mammoth remittances-based economy thanks to crores of Keralites working in different parts of the world, has begun the groundwork to take maximum benefit from the SSW agreement.

Norka Roots has been entrusted with the responsibility of training selected nurses who will eventually be selected under the program. Norka Roots Resident Vice Chairman K. Varadarajan told Mathrubhumi that the central government is expected to issue detailed instructions about the SSW agreement in a month. Varadarajan also said that applications will be invited from nurses from around the state and selected nurses will be provided training including language training free of cost. Varadarajan further said that the applications will only be invited once the language instructor from Japan has arrived in the state. After getting selected under the program, the selected health workers from the state will be allowed to work in Japan for a fixed contract of five years subject to future renewals at the expiry of the contract. In addition to the skilled health professionals and IT professionals, the SSW program also has a few opportunities for unskilled and household workers.