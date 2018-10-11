Jammu and Kashmir Bank Recruitment 2018: Fresh jobs announced at jkbank.com; check dates, salary

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Recruitment 2018!

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Recruitment 2018: The J&K Bank has invited interested and eligible candidates to apply for the post of Probationary Officers at jkbank.com. Aspirants who wish to apply for the posts on offer can visit the official website of the bank, check their eligibility criteria and then apply online. The online application process will commence from October 20, 2018, and continue until November 6, 2018. The selection process for the post of a PO will take place in three stages. The first stage will be a preliminary examination, second is the mains examination and the third and final stage is the interview. Candidates will be shortlisted for the second stage if they successfully qualify the first stage and then finally for the Interview round after they clear the Mains examination.

Mentioned below are the details that candidates need to keep in mind to apply for the posts on offer-

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Recruitment 2018: Important date-

The online application process begins- October 20, 2018

The online Application process ends- November 6, 2018

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Recruitment 2018: Age limit-

General category- 18-30 years as on January 1, 2018

SC/ST/Ex-serviceman- 18-35 years as on January 1, 2018

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Recruitment 2018: How to apply-

Step 1: Fill in the registration form

Step 2: Pay the Application Fees

Step 3: Scan and upload important documents

Application Fees- Rs 1000 for General candidates, Rs 800 for SC/ST

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Recruitment 2018: Examination Structure-

Preliminary Examination:

1. English Language- 30 questions for 30 marks in 20 minutes

2. Quantitative Aptitude- 35 questions for 35 marks in 20 minutes

3. Reasoning Ability- 35 questions for 35 marks in 20 minutes

Main Examination:

General / Financial Awareness- 50 questions for 50 marks in 35 minutes

General English- 40 questions for 40 marks in 35 minutes

Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude- 50 questions for 60 marks in 45 minutes

Quantitative Aptitude- 50 questions for 50 marks in 35 minutes

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Recruitment 2018: Salary-

The starting basic pay is Rs 23700/- in the scale of Rs 23700-980/7-30560-1145/2-32850-1310/7-42020 & other perks applicable to Junior Management Grade Scale -I.