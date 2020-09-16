Jamia Millia Islamia to go for entrance test-based admission

The Executive Council has also said that results of the final semester/year of various programmes will be declared as early as possible by the university.

Jamia Millia Islamia on Wednesday said it will hold written tests for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

The university was considering having merit-based admissions this year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic but in the Executive Council (EC) meeting held on Tuesday, it decided to hold entrance tests for admission.

The EC has also said that results of the final semester/year of various programmes will be declared as early as possible by the university.

JMI has conducted the final year/semester examinations of each faculty from June 5 to June 20 except the Faculty of Dentistry (FoD) and Centre for Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Sciences (CPRS) as the university was waiting for guidelines from the respective governing bodies.

In the light of prevailing COVID-19 situation, students will be allowed to deposit the university and school fees in two instalments, it said.

However, the students will be required to deposit the total fee before the issuance of the admit card of annual/semester/board examination.

The EC has also approved the proposal and final structure of an Integrated Jamia Library System (IJLS) whereby all 34 JMI faculties and centres’ libraries will be transformed into one IJLS, the university added.