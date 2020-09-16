  • MORE MARKET STATS

Jamia Millia Islamia to go for entrance test-based admission

By: |
September 16, 2020 11:55 PM

The university was considering having merit-based admissions this year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic but in the Executive Council meeting held on Tuesday, it decided to hold entrance tests for admission.

Jamia Millia Islamia entrance testThe Executive Council has also said that results of the final semester/year of various programmes will be declared as early as possible by the university.

Jamia Millia Islamia on Wednesday said it will hold written tests for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

The university was considering having merit-based admissions this year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic but in the Executive Council (EC) meeting held on Tuesday, it decided to hold entrance tests for admission.

Related News

The EC has also said that results of the final semester/year of various programmes will be declared as early as possible by the university.

JMI has conducted the final year/semester examinations of each faculty from June 5 to June 20 except the Faculty of Dentistry (FoD) and Centre for Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Sciences (CPRS) as the university was waiting for guidelines from the respective governing bodies.

In the light of prevailing COVID-19 situation, students will be allowed to deposit the university and school fees in two instalments, it said.

However, the students will be required to deposit the total fee before the issuance of the admit card of annual/semester/board examination.

The EC has also approved the proposal and final structure of an Integrated Jamia Library System (IJLS) whereby all 34 JMI faculties and centres’ libraries will be transformed into one IJLS, the university added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. JOBS
  3. Jamia Millia Islamia to go for entrance test-based admission
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Work from home: Advanced technology reinventing the corporate sector for ‘New Normal’
2Searches for sports jobs grow 11%, postings dip by 25%: Report
3Infosys to hire 500 tech employees in US’ Rhode Island by 2023