JAC 12th Admit Card 2020: How to download, other details

The Jharkhand Academic Council has announced that the JAC 12th Admit Card has been released by the board. Class 12 students, who have enrolled with the JAC, can now download the admit card which they will require to appear for their upcoming board exams. The class 12 board exams for JAC students are set to begin from February 11, 2020, and conclude on February 28, 2020. The admit card will be available on its official website jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

For class 12 students, it is important to remember that the board exams will be conducted in the afternoon shift. The exam will begin at 2:00 pm and end at 5:15 pm in the evening.

JAC 12th Admit Card 2020: How to download

Step 1: Students appearing for the class 12 exams will have to log on to the official website of Jharkhand Academic Council.

Step 2: After logging on, students will have to click on the JAC 2020 Admit card link which will be available on the homepage of the website.

Step 3: Now, students will see a new page where they will have to log in using their id and password. Once done, they can press submit.

Step 4: After this, students will be able to see their admit card which will be visible on the screen of their device.

Step 5: Students should check their admit card after which they should download it.

Step 6: Students will need to print the admit card to be used as entry pass at the examination hall.

It is important to note for all students that they will need to carry their admit at all times during the course of the class 12 board exams in Jharkhand. As without the admit card, students will not be allowed entry into the examination hall. For further details, students can visit the official website of the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC).