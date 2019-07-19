It’s raining jobs at NITI Aayog; check eligibility, other requirements

Candidates selected for Behavioural Economics will help the government innovate, transform and impact the sector. (Image: Reuters)

India’s premier government think tank NITI Aayog is looking for candidates for four different positions, it announced on Thursday. Inviting applications from professionals in Behavioural Economics and Frontier tech, the vacancies are open for the positions of Senior Specialist/Specialist and Associate/Senior Associate. While the candidates selected for Behavioural Economics will help the government to innovate, transform and impact the sector, applicants selected for Frontier Tech will help the government fulfil its vision of “AI for all”, Industry 4.0 and Blockchain government, NITI Aayog said.

#NITIAayog is looking for Sr Specialist/Specialist & Associate for Frontier Tech to drive the vision of #AIForAll, Industry 4.0, Blockchain governance etc.#WorkForIndia & propel it towards global leadership in the Fourth Industrial Revolution! Apply: https://t.co/Wqor757SUZ pic.twitter.com/uxE2H8JXnH — NITI Aayog (@NITIAayog) July 18, 2019

While the educational qualification for all the positions remains the same, NITI Aayog requires different experience range for different positions.

Educational qualification for all posts:

Masters’ Degree in any discipline

MBBS or Degree in Engineering or Technology from a recognized University

Passed in Sections A and B of the Institution Examinations of the Institute of Engineers (India)

Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Two years).

Senior Specialist/ Specialist

Number of vacancies: 16

Age criterion: For the contractual appointment of Senior Specialist: Not less than 33 years but not exceeding 50 years. For the contractual appointment of Specialist: Not less than 30 years but not exceeding 50 years. For Deputation (ISTC) – Not exceeding 56 year

Pay Matrix: Senior Specialist – Rs 1,23,100- Rs 2,15,900; Specialist Rs 78,800- Rs 1,45,000

कोई भी देश perfect नहीं होता , उसे perfect बनाना पड़ता है ! #NITIAayog is looking for Senior Specialists and Specialists in Behavioural Economics. If you have the passion, we have the right platform. #WorkForIndia by applying here: https://t.co/mdBUI2APRa pic.twitter.com/yVYZVejydq — NITI Aayog (@NITIAayog) July 17, 2019

Senior Associate

Number of vacancies: 10

Age criterion: For contractual appointment: Not less than 26 years but not exceeding 40 years. For Deputation (ISTC) – Not exceeding 56 years

Pay Matrix: Rs 67,700- Rs 2,08,700

Associate

Number of vacancies: 18

Age criterion: For contractual appointment: Not less than 26 years but not exceeding 35 years. For Deputation (ISTC) – Not exceeding 56 years

Pay Matrix: Rs 56,100- Rs 1,77,500

More information is available on NITI Aayog’s official webpage.