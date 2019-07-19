It’s raining jobs at NITI Aayog; check eligibility, other requirements

By: |
Published: July 19, 2019 11:05:05 AM

Inviting applications from professionals in Behavioural Economics and Frontier tech, the vacancies are open for the positions of Senior Specialist/Specialist and Associate/Senior Associate.

Niti Aayog, Rajiv Kumar, Indian Chamber of Commerce, USD five trillion economy, economy newsCandidates selected for Behavioural Economics will help the government innovate, transform and impact the sector. (Image: Reuters)

India’s premier government think tank NITI Aayog is looking for candidates for four different positions, it announced on Thursday. Inviting applications from professionals in Behavioural Economics and Frontier tech, the vacancies are open for the positions of Senior Specialist/Specialist and Associate/Senior Associate. While the candidates selected for Behavioural Economics will help the government to innovate, transform and impact the sector, applicants selected for Frontier Tech will help the government fulfil its vision of “AI for all”, Industry 4.0 and Blockchain government, NITI Aayog said.

While the educational qualification for all the positions remains the same, NITI Aayog requires different experience range for different positions. 

Educational qualification for all posts: 

  • Masters’ Degree in any discipline  
  • MBBS or Degree in Engineering or Technology from a recognized University  
  • Passed in Sections A and B of the Institution Examinations of the Institute of Engineers (India)
  • Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Two years).

Senior Specialist/ Specialist 

Number of vacancies: 16

Age criterion: For the contractual appointment of Senior Specialist: Not less than 33 years but not exceeding 50 years. For the contractual appointment of Specialist: Not less than 30 years but not exceeding 50 years. For Deputation (ISTC) – Not exceeding 56 year

Pay Matrix: Senior Specialist – Rs 1,23,100- Rs 2,15,900; Specialist Rs 78,800- Rs 1,45,000

Senior Associate

Number of vacancies: 10

Age criterion: For contractual appointment: Not less than 26 years but not exceeding 40 years. For Deputation (ISTC) – Not exceeding 56 years

Pay Matrix: Rs 67,700- Rs 2,08,700

Associate

Number of vacancies: 18

Age criterion: For contractual appointment: Not less than 26 years but not exceeding 35 years. For Deputation (ISTC) – Not exceeding 56 years

Pay Matrix: Rs 56,100- Rs 1,77,500

More information is available on NITI Aayog’s official webpage.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. JOBS
  3. It’s raining jobs at NITI Aayog; check eligibility, other requirements
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop