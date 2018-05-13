ITI issues notifications for managerial posts; Here is how you can apply

Candidates looking to apply may do so through the prescribed format on or before May 17.

The ITI Limited has issued notifications for a number of posts that include General Manager, Additional General Manager and Deputy General Manager. Candidates looking to apply may do so through the prescribed format on or before May 17.

While the last date submission of online application is May 17 May 2018, the last date for submission of hard copy is May 18

Posts that ITI is looking to fill up

Additional General Manager

Deputy General Manager

General Manager

Educational Qualification

Candidates must have a degree in engineering. Preference will be given to those having Post Graduate Degree in

Engineering,/ Management will be preferred.

Age Limit

The minimum age required in 45, while the maximum needed is 65 Years

How to apply

Interested candidates may apply through the online on or before May 17. Candidates, after submitting online forms, are required to submit hard copy along with the needed documents to The Deputy General Manager-HR, ITI Limited, Regd. And Corporate Office, ITI Bhawan, Dooravani Nagar, Bengaluru-560016 on or before 18 May 2018.