ITBP vacancy 2018: Indo-Tibetan Border Police recruitment ends tomorrow for these posts at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in; apply now

Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force Recruitment 2018!

ITBP vacancy 2018: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force recruitment process that started on August 27 for the selection of Assistant Sub Inspector (Pharmacist, Lab Technician) in Group C is all set to end tomorrow at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. Interested and eligible candidates who are yet to apply for the same can visit the official website now to fill the online application. Candidates need to note that the application process will end on September 25 at 11:59 PM.

The posts on offer are on a temporary basis but could subsequently be made permanent in ITBP. Candidates, when selected, can be posted anywhere in India and even abroad. Mentioned below are the details that candidates need to note in order to apply for the posts on offer within the time limit.

ITBP vacancy 2018: Post details-

1. Assistant Sub Inspector (Pharmacist) , Group ’C’; 10 vacant posts

2. Assistant Sub Inspector (Lab Technician) , Group ’C’: 05 vacant posts

ITBP vacancy 2018: Eligibility Criteria-

1. Assistant Sub Inspector (Pharmacist): The age of the candidates for this post should be between 20 to 28 years. He/she should have a diploma in Pharmacy from any recognised institution. The candidate should have passed Senior Secondary Certificate (10+2) Examination with subjects like Physics, Chemistry and Biology.

2. Assistant Sub Inspector (Laboratory Technician): The age of the aspirant should be between 20 to 28 years. He/she should have a diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology from a recognised institution. The candidate should have passed Senior Secondary Certificate (10+2) Examination with subjects like Physics, Chemistry and Biology.

ITBP vacancy 2018: Salary/Remuneration:

Candidates when selected for the posts of Assistant Sub Inspector (Pharmacist) and Assistant Sub Inspector (Lab Technician) Group ‘C’, Level -5 in the Pay Matrix will be given a salary between Rs 29200- Rs 92300 as per the 7th CPC. Other allowances given to the recruits will include Dearness Allowance, Ration Money, Washing Allowance as admissible from time to time, Special Compensatory Allowance while posted in specified border areas, free uniform, free accommodation or HRA among others.

ITBP vacancy 2018: How to apply-

Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in to fill in the online application. They need to fill the application form after carefully reading the notification and instructions. No application will be accepted offline. Male General(UR)/ OBC category candidates should pay Rs. 100 towards the application fees.

ITBP vacancy 2018: Selection Process-

Admit card will be released for those candidates who application forms will be found in order. They will be the one who will get to appear for the recruitment test. The date, time and place of recruitment test will be indicated in the Admit Card.