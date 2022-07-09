ITBP SI Recruitment 2022: Apply for Sub Inspector posts from July 14; Check vacancies, eligibility, and more

ITBP SI Recruitment 2022: Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is seeking a job opportunity for the candidates holding 10th passed qualification for recruitment to the post of Sub Inspector (SI) Overseer Group B Non-Gazetted (Non Ministrial) on temporary basis.

Interested and eligible candidates will be able to submit ITBP SI Recruitment 2022 Online Applications from July 14 onwards on recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. The last date of submission of the application is 14 August 2022.

ITBP SI Recruitment 2022: Check Eligibility, Selection Criteria, & Vacancies

A total of 37 vacancies for the post of Sub Inspector to be recruited through this recruitment process out of which 32 vacancies are for Male candidates and 5 vacancies are for Female candidates. The candidates should note that the number of vacancies are tentative and may increase or decrease without any notice. Any change in the number of vacancies will be communicated to the candidates in due course of the time. Candidates are advised to refer ITBP website for latest updates.

To apply for ITBP SI Recruitment 2022, the candidates must be at least 10th passed with diploma in Civil Engineering from an Institute recognized by Central Government. The age of the candidates must be between 18 to 25 years as per notification. The candidates should note that there will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC/EWS/Other categories as per government norms.

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Written Test, Documentation, Detailed Medical Exam (DME), and Review Medical Exam (RME).

How to apply for ITBP SI Recruitment 2022?