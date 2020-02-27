ITBP Recruitment: Exam date for this post postponed; Check helpline number, detailed information here

ITBP Recruitment: Know the salary the selected candidates will get.

The Indo Tibetan Border Police Force has postponed the ITBP Recruitment Exam which was scheduled to be held on March 1. The ITBP is looking to recruit suitable candidates for the post of constables. The new date of the exam is yet to be announced.

Announcing the same in an official release, the ITBP said, “We regret to inform you that written test for CT (Tradesman- 2017) in ITBP is postponed due to administrative reasons. Fresh date for written test will be intimated to you in due course of time,” read the official release.

“For any assistance you may contact on ITBP Recruitment Helpline Nos 011-24369482/24369483 on working days (0930 Hrs to 1800 Hrs”, it added further while sharing the helpline numbers.

The above said recruitment is for 2017-2020. While the online application started on August 8, 2017, the last date for the same was September 7, 2017. The last date for fee payment and complete form was also September 7, 2017. The PET/PST exam date was in December 2019. The admit cards of candidates was issued in November 2019. The fresh date of the exam will be announced soon.

Candidates who clear the exam will have to appear for the trade test. Those who are selected are required to appear for the medical exam as well as document verification for employment letter. Those candidates who are selected will get salaries in the range of Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100 per month, along with allowances.

The exam will have 50 questions, of one mark each, for OMR based objective type multiple choice questions. While general category candidates are required to get 35 per cent marks to clear the exam. The reserved category candidates need to get 33 per cent. The written test in the merit list will have 60 percent weightage. The marks that candidates will get in trade exam, will get 40 per cent weightage.

Earlier in 2018, the ITBP had invited applications for the post of Head Constable (Motor Mechanic) and Constable (Motor Mechanic). Candidates were asked to apply till January 31, 2018.