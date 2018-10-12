ITBP Recruitment 2018: Jobs alert for Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force – Check how to apply at itbpolice.nic.in

Candidates looking to apply for these posts must at least be class 12 pass

The Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has issued notification for Constable (Animal Transport). Candidates who are eligible and looking to apply may do so between October 15 to November 13.While number of vacancies for male staff is 72, for female it is 13.

Dates to remember

First date of submission of online application – October 15

Last Date of submission of online application – November 13

Vacancy Details

Constable (Animal Transport) – 85 Posts

Vacancies for male staff – 72

Vacancies for female staff– 13

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates looking to apply for these posts must at least be class 12 pass.

How to Apply

Eligible candidates who are looking to apply may do so in prescribed format through official website www.recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in between October 15 to November 13.

Application Fee

* For general/OBC candidates application fee is Rs. 100/-

* SC/ST/Ex-serviceman/Women Candidates are not required to pay any application fee.

Earlier, ITBP invited applications for Assistant Sub Inspector (Pharmacist, Lab Technician) in Group C. The last date to apply was September 25. Posts offered were of temporary basis, but selected candidates might subsequently be made permanent in India or abroad.

The notification also said that interested candidates may visit the official website at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in so as to fill in the online application.It said that application form must be filled carefully after reading the notification and instructions.