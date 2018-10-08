​​​
ITBP Recruitment 2018: Applications invited for post of constables under sports quota – apply at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

ITBP Recruitment 2018: Those interested can apply under prescribed format from October 15 till November 14.

By: | New Delhi | Published: October 8, 2018 7:12 PM
itbp recruitment 2018, itbp recruitment, itbp recruitment admit card, itbp recruitment 2018 online apply, itbp recruitment 2018 notification ITBP Recruitment 2018: Applicants can also apply at official website.

ITBP Recruitment 2018: Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has issued a notification for the recruitment of constables under sports quota . Those interested can apply under prescribed format from October 15 till November 14. Applicants can also apply at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

Dates to remember

* First day for submitting online application: October 15

* Last day for submitting online application: November 14

Vacancy Details

Constable (General Duty) –101 Posts

* Athletics – 17

* Weightlifting – 04

* Wrestling – 04

*Judo – 08

* Boxing – 08

* Archery – 04

* Football – 05

* Kabaddi – 03

* Karate – 08

* Gymnastics – 04

* Taekwondo – 07

* Water Sports – 05

* Rifle Shooting – 07

* Aquatic – 05

* Equestrian – 03

* Volleyball – 06

* Skiing – 03

Here is how to apply.

Candidates looking to apply may do so through official website www.recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in from October 15 to November 14.

Earlier, ITBP had launched a recruitment process for the selection of Assistant Sub Inspector (Pharmacist, Lab Technician) in Group C in August.

Selected candidates could be posted anywhere in India and outside the country.

