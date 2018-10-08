ITBP Recruitment 2018: Applications invited for post of constables under sports quota – apply at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

ITBP Recruitment 2018: Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has issued a notification for the recruitment of constables under sports quota . Those interested can apply under prescribed format from October 15 till November 14. Applicants can also apply at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.
Dates to remember
* First day for submitting online application: October 15
* Last day for submitting online application: November 14
Vacancy Details
Constable (General Duty) –101 Posts
* Athletics – 17
* Weightlifting – 04
* Wrestling – 04
*Judo – 08
* Boxing – 08
* Archery – 04
* Football – 05
* Kabaddi – 03
* Karate – 08
* Gymnastics – 04
* Taekwondo – 07
* Water Sports – 05
* Rifle Shooting – 07
* Aquatic – 05
* Equestrian – 03
* Volleyball – 06
* Skiing – 03
Here is how to apply.
Candidates looking to apply may do so through official website www.recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in from October 15 to November 14.
Earlier, ITBP had launched a recruitment process for the selection of Assistant Sub Inspector (Pharmacist, Lab Technician) in Group C in August.
Selected candidates could be posted anywhere in India and outside the country.