IT jobs: Demand for IT job roles may rise, says report

December 28, 2020 1:30 AM

The demand for software developers was highest in Bangalore (35%), followed by Delhi (18%), Hyderabad (13%) and Pune (12%).

As per SCIKEY Market Network, a data platform, major job roles that were in demand in November were project manager, software developer, software tester, consultant and digital marketing lead, of which in comparison to other sectors the IT sector alone had a demand of 55%, 65%, 60%, 33% and 30%, respectively.

“The project manager role was in highest demand in Bangalore with 30%, followed by Delhi/NCR (15%) and Pune (13%). The demand for project managers was maximum in the IT sector (55%), followed by construction (6%), recruitment (5%) and banking (3%),” the report noted.

The demand for software developers was highest in Bangalore (35%), followed by Delhi (18%), Hyderabad (13%) and Pune (12%). The demand for digital marketers was highest in Bangalore (28%), followed by Delhi/NCR (26%), Mumbai (14%) and Hyderabad (9%). The report added skills like SAP, Node.js and Communication are in high demand in the IT sector. Karunjit Kumar Dhir, co-founder, SCIKEY Market Network, said, “The IT sector remains one of the least affected across the globe since it has been playing a major role in digital transformation.”

