IT industry witnesses a fall of 31% year-on-year in new jobs created in June: Report

A report by Naukri Jobspeak has highlighted a fall in white-collar hiring in India in June 2023. It reported a 3% drop in white-collar hiring in the country to 2,795 in June this year, as compared to June 2022 and a 2% decline when compared to May 2023.

IT industry witnesses falling new jobs creation

The report put the IT industry in the spotlight as well. A major decline in the new jobs created in the sector was reported. The industry saw a 31% decline in creation of new jobs when compared to June 2022. All types of IT firms reported a decline, including global tech giants, large IT services firms, tech startups and unicorns. The hiring fell in all metro and non-metro cities.

Real estate and energy sectors

The real estate and energy sectors, however, countered the decline to yield an overall flat job market. The report showed that the oil and gas sector saw a 40% jump in new jobs in June as compared to the same period last year. The key roles which saw the maximum hiring include exploration engineers, refinery operations managers and health, safety and environment specialists. These hirings were predominantly done in the regions of Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Delhi NCR.

On the other hand, the real estate sector continued to play good with a 17% growth in new jobs creation. Mumbai and Chennai were seen to be the key employment hubs for roles kike property appraisers, construction project managers and real estate consultants.

Besides these, sectors like pharma, automobiles and hospitality saw positive growth in new jobs creation.