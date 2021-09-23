IT hiring scenario same across the globe; Cost of acquiring talent has gone up: Amit Singh, CEO, Teliolabs

Covid has made the talent pool in India expensive.

With a huge IT talent pool in India, many global companies have either set up their offices in the country or have been scouting for the right talent resource. The current scenario which favors the IT recruitment industry has seen many perks and offers to the candidates as per their job profile to join. Amidst all this, Teliolabs which has been aggressively hiring in India has opened up its new office in Silicon Valley recently. In an interaction with the Financial Express Online Amit Singh, CEO, Teliolabs talked about the current hiring scenario in India and more. Excerpts:

While IT companies are setting up offices in India, why have you opened offices in the US?



We work on niche technology of AI/ML in the IoT & Telecom and our clientele is global, with the US being the innovation center of Technology many of the companies are looking for partners like us. Our good work has created positive reference points in the US market but we never had an office where prospective clients can look us up for first contact. Also, we intend to hire technologically updated partners who can help us understand the needs of the market and provide the right set of direction to our teams working in India.

What is your team strength in India and what is your hiring rate? How many people do you intend to hire in the US market?



We are already 150+ strong in India and we are hiring around 25 people every month which can be seen as more than 1 person for every working day. As per the US market we are looking to start with 20 associates in the area of DataOps/MLOps and ML in the next 4 months. We intend to scale up the hiring rate as there is already a lot of demand from both the Indian and US market so building new teams for new businesses is our priority at the moment.

What kind of talent pool are you looking to hire and why?



We are looking for smart developers and architects who have the passion to learn and champion AI/ML. It would be awesome if they are already working in the AI/ML. We are also looking to hire people coming from sabbatical so that they can join us and grow in experience when it comes to new technologies. We are also welcoming people who have a strong experience in the instrumentation side of IoT and would want to explore the software side of it.

Amit Singh, CEO, Teliolabs

How covid has impacted your hiring in the US and India market?



Covid has made the talent pool in India expensive. At the same time Covid made remote working a good option and has opened options of near shore operation model. Though we are saving the seating cost, we are utilizing it on talent acquisition. The IT hiring scenario is same across the globe hence, US or India the cost of acquiring talent has gone high. Hiring is still on in India, in the US we are still looking for partners.

Can you brief us about the kind of work you people do and in which sectors?



We provide AI/ML solutions in the Telecom and IoT domain. In Telecom, we have very strong expertise in OSS/BSS and In IOT we are focusing on Electric Vehicle Charging, Consumer appliances and Industrial IoT. We are working with many communication service providers and enterprises leveraging the power of AI/ML, and have been powering Rikarica in the EV Charging space. When it comes to niche technologies we are working on Data Ops & MLOps which is still a buzzword for many and we are making strides in that direction also.

What are the future plans of the company in terms of hiring and expansion?



Owing to the demand in the Technology domain, in next 6 months we are looking to double our headcount to cater to the growing demand of AI solutions in Telecom and IoT. We are collaborating with partners in the US, Europe and Middle east region to make these solutions available for small and medium size communication service providers and enterprises. Apart from going to the US, we are looking for growth opportunities from within the country as there is a strong case and need of IoT enabled platforms to make for smarter solutions for businesses of varied sizes.