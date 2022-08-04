ISS to increase hiring in India by 25-30%

ISS Group, a leading global workplace experience and facility management company, is looking at a significant uptick in its India business over the next two to three years and is planning to enhance its workforce by 25 to 30% to over 70,000.

ISS India is also aiming to almost double its revenues in the country over the next three to five years.

The company will sign a memorandum of understanding with the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University to train students enrolled in Bachelor’s in Business Administration (Facilities & Hygiene Management).

Jacob Aarup-Andersen, Group CEO of ISS A/S, who is currently in India to chalk out the future roadmap with Indian leadership of ISS, said India is one of the focus markets for the Group and a key player within APAC region.

Aksh Rohatgi, CEO, and country manager, ISS India said the company caters to over 1,000 customers in India and is focusing more on working with customers with strong growth trajectories and who have pan-India operations, leveraging technology to standardise and address complex operations and reporting requirements, solutions-driven FM services, and curate the workplace experience for their employees and partners.

Earlier in the year, ISS carried out a global survey (ISS Pulse survey) to gain insight into post-pandemic industry trends. As per the survey, customers are increasing investments in upgrading workplaces to enhance employee engagement. Also, a majority of office-based customers in the survey responded that they are not planning to reduce their real estate footprint.