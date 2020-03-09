ISRO Recruitment: Admit card issued for these posts – check at isro.gov.in

ISRO Recruitment: Candidates will be chosen on the basis of their performances in the written exam, skill test, endurance or physical fitness test

ISRO Recruitment: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has issued admit card for recruitment exam for a number of posts including technician B posts/technical assistants. Candidates may download their admit cards through official website isro.gov.in. The written exam will be held on March 15.

India’s premier space research organisation is looking to fill up as many as 63 vacant posts. Candidates are required to carry their admit card at their respective exam centres for the purpose of identification and verification. They will not be allowed to enter exam halls without admit cards.

Candidates will be chosen on the basis of their performances in the written exam, skill test, endurance or physical fitness test. They will be hired for a number of posts including draughtsman-B, technician-B, scientific assistant, technical assistant, Hindi typist, library assistant, cook, catering attendant, fireman and heavy vehicle drive and light vehicle driver.

Here’s how candidates may download their admit cards.

1 Candidates may first visit the official website isro.gov.in

2 After this, they may click on the link ‘download admit card’

3 Next, they may now enter their roll numbers, registration numbers.

4 Now, candidates will find admit cards on their screen.

5 Candidates may now download their admit cards.

6 They may now take out a print for future use.

7 Candidates are advised to keep their admit cards in a safe place for future use.

Those candidates who are selected for assistant level posts will get a salary of Rs 44, 900. Candidates selected for posts of Hindi typists will get a salary of Rs 25,000 a month. The newly hired technician and draughtsman will get a monthly salary of Rs 21,700. Those who are hired as cook sand drivers will will get Rs 19,900, while a catering attendant will get Rs 18,000.

Candidates looking for more details may check at the official website isro.gov.in.