ISRO Recruitment 2023: Scientists, Engineers can now apply on isro.gov.in for THESE posts! Salary up to Rs. 2 lakh – Vacancy details here

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Scientists and Engineers.
The national space agency has issued notification for the recruitment of Scientists and Engineers on its official website – isro.gov.in. ISRO is looking to fill as many as 61 vacancies through this recruitment drive.
Interested candidates can submit their applications online by July 21, 2023. The candidates are advised to keep a close watch on the official website for ISRO for further information.
ISRO Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
- Advertisement release date: July 1, 2023
- Opening date for submission of online applications: July 05, 2023
- Closing date for submission of online applications: July 21, 2023
ISRO Recruitment 2023: Vacancy details
- Scientist/ Engineer SD: 04
- Scientist/ Engineer SC: 57
- Total: 61
ISRO Recruitment 2023: Selection Process
Candidates will be selected based on their performance in the interview round.
ISRO Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria
Only those candidates who have a B.Tech/M.Tech in Engineering OR M.S/M.Sc. in Science can apply for the posts mentioned above. In order to apply the candidates must have scored an aggregate score of 6.0/10 CGPA for M.Tech and 6.5/10 CGPA for B.Tech.
ISRO Recruitment 2023: Salary details
- Scientist/ Engineer SD: Rs. 67,700 to Rs. 2,08,700
- Scientist/ Engineer SC: Rs. 56,100 to Rs. 1,77,500
ISRO Recruitment 2023: How to Apply
- Interested and eligible candidates are to visit the official ISRO website
- Visit the Career Section
- Submit the application through the ISRO Live Registration Portal