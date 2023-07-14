scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

ISRO Recruitment 2023: Scientists, Engineers can now apply on isro.gov.in for THESE posts! Salary up to Rs. 2 lakh – Vacancy details here

The national space agency has issued notification for the recruitment of Scientists and Engineers on its official website – isro.gov.in.

Written by FE Online
ISRO
The candidates are advised to keep a close watch on the official website for ISRO for further information. (PTI)

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Scientists and Engineers. 

The national space agency has issued notification for the recruitment of Scientists and Engineers on its official website – isro.gov.in. ISRO is looking to fill as many as 61 vacancies through this recruitment drive. 

Interested candidates can submit their applications online by July 21, 2023. The candidates are advised to keep a close watch on the official website for ISRO for further information. 

Also Read
Also Read

ISRO Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

  • Advertisement release date: July 1, 2023
  • Opening date for submission of online applications: July 05, 2023
  • Closing date for submission of online applications: July 21, 2023

ISRO Recruitment 2023: Vacancy details 

  • Scientist/ Engineer SD: 04
  • Scientist/ Engineer SC: 57
  • Total: 61
Also Read

ISRO Recruitment 2023: Selection Process 

Candidates will be selected based on their performance in the interview round.

ISRO Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Only those candidates who have a B.Tech/M.Tech in Engineering OR M.S/M.Sc. in Science can apply for the posts mentioned above. In order to apply the candidates must have scored an aggregate score of 6.0/10 CGPA for M.Tech and 6.5/10 CGPA for B.Tech.

ISRO Recruitment 2023: Salary details 

  • Scientist/ Engineer SD: Rs. 67,700 to Rs. 2,08,700
  • Scientist/ Engineer SC: Rs. 56,100 to Rs. 1,77,500

ISRO Recruitment 2023: How to Apply

  • Interested and eligible candidates are to visit the official ISRO website
  • Visit the Career Section
  • Submit the application through the ISRO Live Registration Portal

More Stories on
Jobs

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 14-07-2023 at 12:10 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS